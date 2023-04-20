Reader: Bonhoeffer for social justice, not against

To the Editor,

E.A. Timm is grossly misguided in his use of a quotation from Eric Bonhoeffer (Letter to the Editor, “Reader: Transgender confusion behind shooting?” April 6).

Revisionists such as Eric Metaxas have attempted to co-opt Bonhoeffer as sympathetic to the longings of so-called Christian nationalism. Such a thing requires a seriously wrongheaded reading of history and of Bonhoeffer’s theology.

Bonhoeffer’s primary issue was social justice — the very thing that Christian nationalists most abhor. When Bonhoeffer visited the U.S. in the 1930s, he was appalled by what he saw, particularly segregation. It was the American Black church that he admired. He specifically referred to the white Southern Baptist Church as “the crassest orthodoxy.” Bonhoeffer was hanged by the Nazis precisely because of Hitler’s scapegoating of marginalized people, whereas Christian nationalists and their political arm are deeply invested in targeting and scapegoating vulnerable minorities in their efforts to stand in the way of social justice.

Here’s another Bonhoeffer quote: “By judging others we blind ourselves to our own evil and to the grace which others are just as entitled to as we are.”

It was the 19th century theologian Theodore Parker who originated the idea of the arc of justice, an idea that Martin Luther King employed in the 20th century. Those who would deny grace and justice to others are on the wrong side of the arc of justice, the wrong side of history, and the wrong side of any system of thought fit to call itself theology.

David Dalton

Sandy Ridge