Reader assails letter as hateful, misguided

Dear Editor,

Mr. E.A. Timm’s Letter to the Editor on April 6 (Reader: Transgender confusion behind shooting?) was an assault on the common sense of the readers of the Stokes News. He cherry-picked facts and turned a staggering tragedy into an opportunity to push his particular point of view by focusing on reporting that the shooter who killed six people at a Nashville school last month identified as transgender.

There have been at least 145 mass shootings in the US already this year. There was another in Louisville, Kentucky just yesterday. The killer in that case played varsity basketball in high school and majored in fnance in college–should we be worried that his interest in competitive sports and rigorous academics pushed him over the edge? By Mr. Timm’s logic, yes; but common sense tells us no.

The shooter in Nashville appears to have been in a mental health crisis. We know this from initial reporting, and we know this from common sense too – mentally stable people do not commit mass violence. Studies of gun violence indicate that most shooters have shown signs of mental health crisis to family and friends prior to the event, and this is true of both the Nashville and Louisville shooters.

Another thing that mass shooters have in common is that 98% of them are men; 2% are women, and the number of transgender mass shooters is so small that it doesn’t even register. If we’re going to worry about gender and violence, let’s figure out what is going on with men and not scapegoat the transgender people who make up a mere 0.6% of the US population. Scapegoating doesn’t solve problems, and it isn’t very Christian.

We have an epidemic of gun violence in this country. Guns are now the number one cause of death for American children. Mr. Timm’s scare tactics do nothing to solve that problem, and they further inflame hatred towards a tiny and vulnerable group of people. Let’s focus on getting guns out of the hands of people prone to violence, getting military-style assault weapons off of our streets, and on offering help not hate to people in mental health crisis.

Kendall Harden

Westfield