The Old Paths: The splendor of spring

Well, it’s over. Do I mean March Madness where my dreams of a perfect bracket were obliterated on the first day of that topsy-turvy NCAA tourney? No, although indeed college basketball has now been put to bed for a long spring/summer’s rest.

Do I mean my month-long celebration of St. Patrick and Ireland? No, although it is at last time to take down all of my kelly-green and Irish flag-themed decorations and move on to the pinks and blues of my April decor.

Do I mean the extended jet-lag that the “spring forward” to DST sucker-punched us with? No, because I’m not sure that sensation has turned loose of me yet. Did anybody else have that blah, exhausted feeling for longer than normal this year after the time change? My out-of-sync circadian rhythms urged me to storm Congress to demand that lawmakers decide on one time and leave it there!

No, what is finally over is winter—a winter that seemed to drag on and on due to the profusion of rain. There were weeks that I thought, “If I see another gray day, I am going to buy a plane ticket for Phoenix.”

(Did you know that the sun shines 85% of the time in Phoenix? But on average, about 110 of those sunny days each year register 100 degrees or above. Um, perhaps I will consider Florida instead.)

But it wasn’t just this past winter’s overabundance of rain that had me bummed out; it was also the lack of snow. Am I remembering the past incorrectly or did we really play in the snow at least a few times a year each winter on the old paths of Stokes County life? For goodness sake, I had a snowsuit when I was a little girl! Surely that means we got some snow back then.

Do you realize that this may have been the first winter of my life that I did not get any snow cream? What a travesty it is that the last snow cream I made was on July 12! Lest you think you read that wrong, allow me to explain. I remembered on that midsummer’s day that I had frozen some snow from the winter of 2022, and I whipped up some scrumptious snow cream using Mama’s tried and true recipe.

Nonetheless, let me get back to my whining. My oldest son recently told me he had heard that “tornado alley,” a term coined in 1952 to describe the Great Plains area where tornadoes were more common, was moving further east—closer to us. He said this also means that winters here will be milder.

I moaned and groaned a little when he told me that, but didn’t really put much stock in his statements — until I researched this subject and found that many meteorologists are theorizing this very thing. Those who roll their eyes at warnings of global warming will tune out at this point, but numbers don’t lie. Winters have become progressively milder here.

Some argue that this warming has happened before and that eventually winters returned to what I remember as a child. I sincerely hope that is the case. I don’t want another Ice Age, but I could use a few good snows each winter—and no, not just for the snow cream, although that is indeed a fringe benefit. If we can’t get snow, then let’s just fast-forward to spring.

So yes, I was looking forward to spring this year more than ever. March blew in like a lion and also went out like a lion who had missed the age-old memo that the month was supposed to go out the opposite of how it came in—in other words, like a lamb. Although I love the sound of my many wind chimes, I could’ve done without the gales of March 2023.

In reference to that old lion/lamb proverb, some scholars believe it has its roots in the stars. When March begins, sunsets feature the constellation Leo the Lion on the eastern horizon. When March ends, Aries the Ram is on the western sunset horizon. I wouldn’t give you a plug nickel for that explanation since it has nothing to do with weather.

Perhaps the first weather-related reference to the lion/lamb proverb is found in a 1732 book by Thomas Fuller who obviously did not understand that “less is more” when he entitled his book “Gnomologia: Adagies and Proverbs; Wise Sentences and Witty Sayings, Ancient and Modern, Foreign and British.” (And yes, that book with misspellings in its title is still available for purchase; you can Google it.)

Hey, at least that 15-word book title was four words less than the 19-word title of Fuller’s 1730 book—“Exanthematologia, Or, An Attempt to Give a Rational Account of Eruptive Fevers, Especially of the Measles and Small Pox.” Perhaps his publisher could foresee that the future would lead to book titles like “Dune,” “Emma,” “Jaws” and “Heidi.”

Wordy or not, Fuller is credited with popularizing our lion/lamb weather adage. But is it true? Earlier this year, FOX Weather specialists analyzed U.S. weather data from the past decade, looking for instances of snow, severe weather and even mere high-wind events. According to Senior Weather Data Specialist Shane Brown, out of those 10 years, March 2019 was the only one which came in like a lion and went out like a lamb.

So perhaps the March we just emerged from was normal with its gusty conditions from start to finish.

Either way, we have now turned the calendar page to April. Howe’er the weather of the first quarter of 2023 treated us, we are currently experiencing enough warmth and sunshine to have given us the dazzle of daffodils, the fascination of forsythia, the radiance of redbuds, the delight of dogwoods, the vision of violets. Waiting in the wings we have the loveliness of lilacs, the rhapsody of roses, the perfection of peonies.

The world is awash in color and loveliness! Its sounds thrill the ear—from choruses of beautiful birdsong each morning to symphonies of peaceful peepers each evening. Oh, the splendor of springtime propels me far beyond any remaining woes of winter!

It may come as no surprise to you that my favorite passage of Scripture is Song of Solomon 2:10-13: “My beloved spoke and said unto me, Rise up, my love, my fair one, and come away. For, lo, the winter is past, the rain is over and gone; the flowers appear on the earth; the time of the singing of birds is come, and the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land. The fig tree puts forth her green figs, and the vines with the tender grape give a good smell. Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away.”

Let’s arise, my dear readers, and savor the resplendent resurrection of spring before it evades our grasp and slips into summer. We are blessed to be alive during such a season!

Leslie Bray Brewer