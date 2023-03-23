The Old Paths: Going for the Google gusto

I am trying to remember what pre-Google life was like—you know, before we could look up anything we needed to know with the flick of a finger to activate Google. I assume I spent more time getting up and down to find a dictionary or encyclopedia, driving to the library to hunt down a book to give me the needed information, picking up the phone to call someone who would know.

Logic would lead me to the conclusion that using Google as a timesaving device means I have more time on my hands now. Then why do I feel more than ever that I don’t have enough time to do what I need to do? They say that when you have more money, you simply spend more money. Could it be that when we have more time, we simply spend more time doing something other than what used to take up our time?

(I apologize that it may take you some time to decipher that last sentence; you could’ve already Googled something by now.)

I think back to the 1990s when I read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s nine Little House books aloud to my two oldest daughters. There were a lot of farming references we did not understand. Since we had not yet heard of newfangled inventions like the Internet or search engines, I assume we either enlisted the help of Mr. Webster’s hardbound dictionary or pulled out the appropriate World Book encyclopedia from our outdated Goodwill set. But more likely than not, we simply skipped over the word “awl” or “last” (as in a shoe) so as not to break the pleasant flow of the story.

Years later, I read all nine books to my third- and fourth-born children. Internet was now a part of our lives, but our desktop computer was in the other room. Laptops were still relegated to my future. So again, we often went right on reading when we came upon a word like “flail” in reference to a threshing tool or “peck” with regard to a harvest measurement. Our rationale was probably “Who really needs to know how much a peck is anyway?”

But in these current days of my MacBook Pro pretty much glued to my lap, my fifth child Malachi and I are going for the Google gusto! Currently on book eight of the Little House series, we have paused innumerable times to quickly type in words like “flail” and “awl” to see images of antique tools by those names. Don’t even quiz us on how much a peck is because, baby, we know!

When young Almanzo Wilder in “Farmer Boy” went to the county fair and saw a novelty that the author called a “Belgium horse,” we quickly Googled to see what this muscular horse looked like. We learned that it was not introduced to the U.S. until the mid-1800s. We found an online map of Europe to visualize exactly where Belgium is.

When Almanzo saw Guernsey, Jersey, Devon and Durham cattle at the fair, Google provided us with a map of Great Britain so we could see the places from whence these cows got their names. Googling breeds of horses and cattle had resulted in a brief online lesson in world geography!

Google is on standby for every subject I teach Malachi. How incredibly handy it is to not only read about the formation of hailstones in the science book but to also be able to see photos online of the largest hailstone ever officially captured and measured in the U.S. (found near Vivian, South Dakota on July 23, 2010—eight inches in diameter, 18 1/2 inches in circumference, 1.9375 pounds in weight)! How interesting it is to not only see the words “Mount Vernon” in our history book but to also be able to take a virtual tour of George Washington’s home online!

Google has also helped us understand why we say what we say. For example, when young Almanzo was learning to drive oxen in our book, his commands to them were “gee” (go right) and “haw” (go left). I knew those terms from childhood since I am old enough to remember Grandpa Bray farming with ol’ Kit, the mule.

I often use those terms to talk about people who disagree on an issue, such as “My oldest son and I don’t exactly gee and haw when it comes to college basketball loyalties.” (Despite my best efforts otherwise, I raised a Carolina fan; may my fellow NC State fans forgive me.)

Lest I go to meddling, let’s return to the matter at hand. We wanted to know the origins of “gee” and “haw.” Google to the rescue! Online scholars tell me that as far back as A.D. 1548, the command to go right was “ree”—a corrupted form of “right.” “Gee” at that time was a corrupted version of “go.” Put “gee ree” together, and you have “go right.” Over time, the command became simply “gee.”

As long ago as A.D. 1225, the word to tell an animal to go left was “hey”—probably the same as our interjection “Hey!” which is meant to get someone’s attention. Eventually “hey” was corrupted into “haw,” especially by early pioneer Americans.

Our daily usage of Google to gain such educational information is not a bad thing. But then there are the rabbit trails I inevitably embark upon.

When for some strange reason Malachi’s high school spelling list included the word “vein,” and I reminded him it is not “vain” as in “You’re So Vain,” he stared blankly at me. I felt it was my bounden duty to Google YouTube to let him hear a portion of Carly Simon’s song since he wasn’t around back in ’72. That reminded me how her song “Anticipation” was used in Heinz ketchup commercials. So we YouTubed a 1976 version of that.

When I mentioned that Carly was once married to James Taylor and I received another blank stare, it seemed imperative that I return once more to YouTube for a small portion of “Carolina In My Mind.” Blank stare. “You’ve Got a Friend”? Nothing. “How Sweet It Is”? Nada. Incredulously, I played “Fire and Rain,” knowing it was used in the movie “Remember the Titans” which my son loves. Blank stare number six.

Finally, I remembered that James Taylor sang “Our Town” in the movie “Cars” which Malachi once obsessed over. At last his face showed recognition! It seemed obligatory at that point to tell the sad saga of how I didn’t get to go to the James Taylor concert when he made his famed return to his hometown of Chapel Hill in 1981.

After a long while, I finally remembered to call out of the rest of Malachi’s spelling words. Thanks a lot, Google! I just wasted time that I could’ve used to utilize more of my timesaving devices. After all, time matters; they’re not making any more of it. Hey, I wonder where that statement originated? Let me go Google it!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.