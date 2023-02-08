Know your facts

To the Editor,

Recently, my husband and I had to put down a 32-year-old quarter horse gelding. We purchased him in Oklahoma as a 2-year-old. My husband broke him to rope. My daughter was on the rodeo team at New Mexico Junior College and Texas Tech. He, Doc, was used to goat tie, team rope, and calf rope. Doc had traveled all over the US. He was not the best at anything but he was good and competent at everything. My kids trail road him when they were little. He was a wonderful horse, who we nurtured and looked after for 30 years. His lost has been heartbreakingly felt amongst our entire family. The vet made a visit in the fall and was surprised how well he was for his age. Nonetheless, in November his weight started falling off, but he had continued to eat and drink. My husband had remarked he knew he would have to have him put down but he was still eating, and he just didn’t have the heart. However, when the rain had let up and the ground was soft he dug a hole to bury him because he knew it was coming. Last week, Doc didn’t come up so we looked for him. He was down, tried to get up, but couldn’t. He knickered when he saw us and we knew it was time. It was hard, one of the hardest things we’ve had to do. He had a good, healthy life, was well cared for and well loved. He will be missed.

A note was left on our gate from Stokes County Animal Control in reference to our horses. I had an idea as to what this was referencing. Someone had filed a complaint against us stating our horses “were standing in the rain and one was very thin”.

Livestock, just in case there are some out there who do not know, stand in the rain. They like to stand in the rain. Our horses do have a barn and can be housed but they had rather be outside. Also, sometimes when a horse is very old they tend to lose weight, even though they are well fed. Horses live longer and are healthier when they are allowed to pasture. Just FYI.

The agent, Bobby Smith, who left the note, is with Stokes Animal Control and was exceedingly nice. He is good at his job. I was in customer service for 40 years and this man is exactly what is needed to deescalate a situation. I was furious but I must give him credit for how nice he was and how well he handled my ire. I am sure Agent Smith has a difficult job. I would not want it. A person who takes it upon themself to call Animal Control should first educate themselves on livestock or even better, call the person they are filing against. Especially if your concerns are so great. A person should not try to cause trouble when they know nothing, nothing at all about the topic nor the situation. Also, if I possessed the unmitigated gall to report someone I would leave my name. This person is not only ignorant, but stupid. Agent Smith had to visit our farm, question me, call our vet, etc. I am a taxpayer and property owner in Stokes County. I am a private citizen whom looks after their property. I do not need nor want intervention. There are animals all over this county whom stand out in the rain and not attended. I resent this and I am extremely insulted that someone would take it upon themself to cause trouble for a family they do not know. These busybody, ignorant people should mind their own business and take care of their own affairs. Not meddling in others. I do believe this was an intentional intrusion into our privacy. Deliberate.

A fact is information minus emotion. An opinion is information plus experience. Ignorance is an opinion lacking information. And lastly, stupidity is an opinion that ignores a fact. Now a fact, we have three other horses. One, a Palomino, was “in the rain” with Doc. This horse also has shelter, is fed, attended to by the vet, and is not “thin”, but does enjoy the rain. She’s also 15-years-old. Does it not strike anyone as odd that one horse looks well fed and the other is “thin”? He was old. My husband, Swanson Moore, is farrier and knows horseflesh, so in the future before going to Stokes Animal Control, give us a call: 336-351-2670 (H), 336-414-5674 (Sandra’s cell), or 336-414-5675 (Swanson’s cell). Look forward to your call. So, if anybody reads this, maybe they will take a minute to educate themself and consider the situation before they try to promote trouble for folks in the community. Furthermore, a word of advice; maybe you should just flat out, mind your own business. Thank you for your time.

Sandra S. Moore

Westfield