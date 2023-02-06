Dear Editor,

I urge all loyal Americans to answer the Chinese spy balloon incursion of our air space by boycotting Chinese imports. Our country started its first boycott with the Boston Tea Party. We began consuming coffee instead of tea. I’m sure we will find substitutes for the Chinese imports. Hopefully more manufacturing will return to the USA.

The Chinese Communist puppet master government will learn the might of the American people if we succeed with this boycott. I have been avoiding “made in China” for ages. A while back I contacted a large catalog company about “made in China” goods, and I was given a catalog search command that showed only the catalog goods made in the USA. I was disappointed to see that less than 25% of their offerings were made here. Boycotting is something we can do regardless of political affiliation. I encourage everyone to participate.

Rainer Heller

Walnut Cove, NC