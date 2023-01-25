Dear Editor,

On behalf of the membership of King Masonic Lodge #722, we would like to express our appreciation to everyone who made the 2022 King Christmas Parade a huge success. The inclement weather presented a real challenge for both participants and spectators, nonetheless, we are proud of those who did turn out for the parade.

There are so many people to thank for this successful event. A special thank you to Mrs. Joyce Triche for serving as our Grand Marshall. Her participation in the annual Christmas parade for over fifty years clearly earned her this well-deserved recognition.

We of course want to thank the King City and Stokes County government leaders, King Police and Stokes County Sheriff’s office and local fire departments. The involvement of our local schools, businesses and not-for-profit groups certainly enhanced the parade.

As in past years, we did not charge an entry fee to participate in the parade, opting to just receive donations given directly to the King Outreach Ministry. We are proud to report to our community that you provided a generous financial contribution totaling $3,121.50. This amount is more than a 40% increase – remarkable total considering we had approximately 35% fewer entries due to the weather.

King Lodge #722 covered all expenses related to the parade, therefore, this full amount will go directly to supporting the King Outreach Ministry.

A photo album of the parade may be found at King Lodge’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/KingLodge722.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community in sponsoring the King Christmas Parade.

Sincerely,

Trent Roddy, Master, King Masonic Lodge #722