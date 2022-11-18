Feels, looks like Thanksgiving

The looks and feelings of Thanksgiving

It looks a lot like Thanksgiving and the cool autumn air has the feeling of Thanksgiving. The lawns have been turned golden brown by Jack Frost. Most leaves have fallen from the trees except for the stubborn oaks. The garden is in nap mode and only the cool weather vegetables remain active. The cardinals and chickadees have already visited the feeder for their pre-Thanksgiving meal. The aroma of turkey, dressing, and pumpkin pie floats through the neighborhood. The kids are playing in the street because there is not much traffic. Thanksgiving is a time of reflecting and relaxing before the Christmas rush and think about the upcoming season of Advent. Don’t allow the rush to overwhelm you. Use this season of Thanksgiving to enjoy family. Take special time to enjoy and be thankful for the blessings of health and strength during this year.

Corn bread is popular on November tables

During November when the harvest of turnips, mustard greens, collards and Siberian kale is in progress, cornbread becomes a staple at the autumn tables. There are two types of cornbread; one of them is baked and the other is fried in patties or cakes. Corn bread can be prepared with yellow or white cornmeal. Both are great, but the yellow is sweeter and a bit moister. We believe corn bread becomes more popular during November as the cool weather vegetables are harvested and cornbread becomes a major ingredient in cornbread dressing at Thanksgiving. My Northampton County grandma always baked her cornbread in the oven on a large wood stove with yellow corn meal, buttermilk, eggs, sugar, and butter. My mother prepared her cornbread on the stove top in a cast iron frying pan. There are many recipes for cornbread and this one is like my grandma prepared in her wood stove oven: Two cups of yellow cornmeal, one cup plain flour, two teaspoons baking powder, three tablespoons sugar, one teaspoon salt, two large eggs, one cup of buttermilk, two sticks melted butter of light margarine and half teaspoon black pepper. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, mix yellow cornmeal, flour, sugar, salt and pepper. Add eggs and buttermilk. Mix all ingredients well. Spray a 13x9x2 inch baking pan with Pam baking spray. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. Cut into squares.

Seasonings that make cooking much easier

McCormick’s certainly makes baking apple and pumpkin pies easier with their combination of spices in one container in the products of pumpkin pie and apple pie spices with all the essential spices already pre- mixed. Another great seasoning mix is poultry seasoning for fried chicken, gravy and dressing. As you prepare spaghetti, McCormick’s Italian seasoning, oregano and other spices make spaghetti easy to prepare.

Decorating with paper plates

A great way to decorate the dining room table for Thanksgiving and Christmas is to use decorative, glossy large paper plates instead of place mats. Use the glossy plates that have Thanksgiving and Christmas art themes during the holidays. An eight pack costs less than $5s. On Valentines Day, you can buy Valentine plates for Saint Valentine’s. Large paper plates can be inserted in them. Add a few candles to match your plates and you will have a nice table setting at very small price.

Purchasing a Moravian star for Christmas

The season of Advent will begin in a few more days and now is a great time purchase a unique Christmas decoration. They are easy to assemble, durable, weatherproof and simply beautiful. They are available at Moravian book stores, Gullians book stores and Salem Gifts on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem. Nothing makes a Christmas statement like a Moravian star shining all through the night.

Vermont Country Store is unusual

One of America’s best mail order general stores, and it produces catalogs all year long, is the Vermont Country Store. They feature items from days gone by and also practical and unusual items. One of their special items is “Blue Willow” dinnerware. They have a huge selection of old fashioned candies, clothing, jams, jellies and takes as well as cookies. The covers on their catalogs are truly works of art especially their Christmas catalogs. You can request one of their catalogs at this address, Vermont Country Store, P.O. Box 6998 Rutland VT 05702-6998.

Making a cherry banana nutbread cake

This is a great recipe for bread loaves or cakes for Thanksgiving or Christmas. It is moist with the bananas in it. You will need a half cup of light margarine, one cup and a half of sugar, two large eggs, four mashed bananas mixed with the juice of one lemon, one teaspoon of baking soda, two cups of plain flour, half cup of chopped pecans, half cup of chopped chocolate chips, half cup of red maraschino cherries, and one teaspoon real vanilla extract. Cream the margarine and sugar, add the eggs and beat well. Add the mashed bananas and lemon juice, add all the other ingredients, place in two small loaf pans or one tube pan. Line the bottoms of pan or pans with piece of waxed paper trimmed to fit. Spray bottom of pans with Pam baking spray apply the waxed paper and spray the pan, waxed paper and sides with Pam. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until firm and springy. Cool before removing from pans. Wrap in Glad or Saran clear plastic wrap. This will keep them moist and fresh.

Thanksgiving at grandma’s

Thanksgiving was always very special at grandma’s house in Northampton County. It always started the night before with pallets all over the house and every room filled with grandchildren. There was a huge sawdust pile behind her house and we would see who could roll down it the fastest. A huge woods was behind the sawdust pile and we would go there with our Red Ryder air rifles and have a shooting good time when things got boring, we would shoot at each other! The Thanksgiving meal was served all day long on a large round table with a turntable on top where the food was placed, when you wanted certain foods, you would spin the turntable to locate the food and serve yourself. Both layers of the table were covered with oil cloth and held on the table with thumb tacks. Food would remain on the table all day and the table would be covered with a huge linen tablecloth. A stack of plates was on the kitchen counter along with tableware and pie plates for desserts. After the meal, the table became an all day walk-in buffet. All the parents, aunts and uncles and other relatives brought favorite foods and desserts. The large table was an unforgettable sight with all those family favorite recipes. Adults always dined first and then the children. Wow! Things have really changed since the 1950s! All during the afternoon, family members and friends would sit on the porch and snack on food and desserts from the table or take naps. My grandma would take a nap because she had been up and running since 4:30 a.m.

Take time to enjoy food, family, togetherness

After reading the above paragraphs, you can see that Thanksgiving of yesteryear used to be much simpler and less complicated. In today’s 21st century, we need to get back to a much simpler lifestyle and take the time to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and the joys of everyday events. There are so many blessings all around us that we seem to take for granted or have become unaware of. Take precious time on this Thanksgiving, a special time to enjoy family, relatives and special friends in this year of Thanksgiving 2022. Who knows what another year will bring?

The Pilgrims Thanksgiving in year 1623

In the year 1620, 14 of the 18 women who came over on the Mayflower died that winter. Next spring, the ship, “Fortune” arrived at Plymouth with 44 new arrivals and short on supplies, food and clothing. This taxed the already short supply of food for the Pilgrims. Gov. Bradford had to enforce daily rations because they had to supply the Fortune with rations for their return voyage to England. The year of 1621 became a year of food shortage for the Pilgrims. The year of 1623 was a challenging year for them. After the corn was planted, there was no rain for weeks and the corn was stunted. Gov. Bradford called for a fast and prayer on a certain day. That fast lasted for nine hours. Next day, a rain fell and it rained for 14 days. It was what Gov. Bradford called “a gentle rain.” The corn quickly recovered. The governor called for a day of Thanksgiving, not a feast but a July day of returning thanks for the beautiful corn harvest. Never taking the blessings of God lightly. “Bless the Lord, O my soul and an that is within me bless His holy name.” Bless the Lord O my soul, and forget not his benefits.” (Psalm 103: 1 and 2.)

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving

Best wishes and a wonderful Thanksgiving to all our readers of the Garden Plot in Mount Airy News, Stokes News, and the Yadkin Ripple. We wish you all abundant joy, good health, and all the blessings of God’s love and care.

Pumpkin pie for week of Thanksgiving

Pumpkin pie is great in autumn and really traditional at Thanksgiving. There are more recipes for pumpkin pies than any other. This one is very good and simple to prepare. You will need three cups of canned pumpkin, one cup of sugar, half cup light brown sugar, one fourth teaspoon salt, three tablespoons plain flour, one and a half teaspoons pumpkin pie seasoning, two lightly beaten eggs, one teaspoon vanilla extract and one can evaporated milk. Mix pumpkin, brown sugar sugar, salt, flour and pumpkin spice. Add beaten eggs to the mixture and mix well. Add evaporated milk and vanilla extract. Mix well and pour into two unbaked 9-inch pie shells. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until firm. For a topping (optional), mix one cup light brown sugar, half cup plain flour and half stick melted light margarine. Mix well and spread on pies.