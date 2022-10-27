Letter to the editor: BBQ for Books

Dear Editor,

Our recent annual BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass event exceeded all expectations when $30,000 (net) was raised for early literacy programs in Stokes County. A lot of folks can take credit for the success of this popular event, including the planning committee, SPC Board of Directors, SPC staff, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and of course, the 200+ people in attendance who came out to support us. We would like to take the opportunity to thank our planning committee members, Derrick Vickers (Committee Co-Chair and Assistant Emcee), Angie Layne, Arden Browder, Brenda and Perry Carroll, Gretchen Parker, Jen De Ridder (Emcee), Jessicca Smith, Joan Sherif, Megan Cope, Ronnie Mendenhall, Staci Watkins and Tory Mabe for their hard work and dedication. A great big shout-out goes out to our fabulous staff who work very hard year-round to make this event what it is, Shanda Cox, Co-Chair; Anne Moser, Lisa Dillon, Shannon Cox, Michael Redden, and Wanda Craig.

We appreciate the bands who made up the “side of bluegrass” – Lonesome River Band and None of the Above (NOTA). You guys brought the house down!

A great big thanks go out to all of our sponsors:

Title Sponsor – Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Wilson

Choice Sponsors – Duke Energy, First Citizens Bank, King Lions Club, Nickelston Industries, Inc., Nickelston Fence Co. Inc., Ty and Arden Browder, Sam and Pam Hooker Foundation, Stokes County Arts Council, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

Select Sponsors – Allegacy Federal Credit Union, Brenda and Perry Carroll, Durham Farms, Forsyth Tech, King Veterinary, Kyle Hall, Insight Human Services, Robertson Home Inspections, Rock’s Edge Car Wash, Saunders Realty, Stokes Farm Bureau, Sheetz, Stokes Tire and Automotive.

Supporting Sponsors – Donald Mabe, Carroll Memorials, R. Thomas Jewelers, Rotary Club of King, Brad and Cindy Tuttle.

Friend Sponsors – Donna Boyles, Browder/Overby/Hall/Michaud Law Offices, Ronald Carroll, Boyles Millwork, Burroughs Funeral Home, Carolina Farm Credit, Energy United, Fibrecrete Preservation Technologies, Forms and Supply, Polly Goolsby, Little Italy, Magnolia Eye Care,

Main Street Tire & Auto, Debbie Merritt, Bill and Deanne Moore, Anne Moser, Gretchen Parker, F Rees Clothing, Sharp Electronics Corporation, Slate Funeral Home, Southern Glo Skincare, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership, South Data, Packaging Lines.

We sincerely appreciate the numerous items that were donated for the auctions. We had close to 100 auction packages! Those who donated them are too numerous to mention here, but we truly are grateful for the generosity of these folks. We appreciate Cooke Rental for the use of the tables. We can’t say enough about the delicious food prepared by Dennis and Jane Ruff.

A special thanks to Meghan Wood, Principal at Poplar Springs Elementary School for the use of the school and for all of her support and assistance.

Did you “stroll the red carpet” at the event? Well, if you did, you can find your pictures and many more by simply going to www.stokespfc.com. Feel free to download, print, and share the images. If you couldn’t make it to the event this year, you’ll enjoy these images anyway.

Until next year!

Cindy Tuttle, Executive Director, Stokes Partnership for Children