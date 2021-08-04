Letter to the Editor: Time to mend relationship with hospital

To the Editor:

It is commendable that the Stokes County Commissioners were able to at least tacitly admit that they did not have a full understanding of the consequences of their July 20 special meeting vote to not renew the county’s lease with LifeBrite as operator of LifeBrite “Stokes Reynolds” Hospital and connected facilities in King, Danbury, and Pine Hall and vote instead on July 28 to renew the lease with LifeBrite.

From the comments on record from the Commissioner’s meetings which they held as both the hospital Board of Trustees and Stokes County Board of Commissioners on July 26, they did not confer with the knowledgeable local staff of our facilities about what would be required by N.C. Statute 131E, as well as other licensing and credentialing agencies. Instead, they apparently engaged in closed session conversations about contracting with Braden Health to run the facilities. Had they not received the advice of an outside attorney specializing in hospital law and proceeded with letting the lease with LifeBrite expire at the end of July, the facilities would have closed until extensive requirements for re-licensing were met. Residents of the skilled nursing facility would have had to have been relocated and local jobs would have been lost.

With the Commissioner’s actions having already damaged the relationship the county has with local hospital staff as well as the LifeBrite parent company, their publicly-stated intent to continue looking for another operator for the hospital, and their more full recognition of the complexity of legal regulations of hospital management, perhaps it is time for the Board of Commissioners to reconsider acting as the Board of Trustees for the hospital and instead appoint a separate board to oversee the facilities. An independent hospital board that reported to the Commissioners would help mend the broken trust the Commissioners have created between themselves and the hospital staff and community. It would also establish a group dedicated to an understanding of hospital management at the level at which it is needed in order to building maintain and improve the quality of medical care in Stokes County.

Kay Richey

Danbury