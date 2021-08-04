Letter to the Editor: Commissioners’ meeting disgraceful

To the Editor:

I listened to the Commissioners’ meeting of July 26 online… What a disgrace to the community of Stokes County.

Nothing has changed over the years; it’s the same old/same old. Instead of laying out to the people what they were facing, the Commissioners went behind closed doors and discussed a matter that should be made public before making a decision of this magnitude. Twelve million dollars as the price tag for a new hospital is about the only thing I heard that was concrete.

The Hospital Operations Committee that the Commissioners formed had no input into what was going on!

They limited to five speakers on such an “important matter,” then gave the right to speak to five additional people to speak on the issue. Who made that stupid rule? They don’t want to hear the citizens of Stokes County. They sit back and say nothing and go on with business as usual like nothing happened.

The government is to serve the people, not to go behind closed doors on such an important matter as this and not share information with the people. Shame on them for going on with business as usual.

Fredricka A. Cecile

King