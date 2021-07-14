Letter to the Editor: Letter showed a political bias

To the Editor:

I find it very interesting that Kay M. Richey, “M.A.Ed” had so many questions she wanted Dr. Rice to answer about Critical Race Theory, based on a meeting she did not attend. I thought her statement “My concern is not from a political viewpoint” was an exemplary paradox. First she wanted us all to know that she is Chair of the Democratic Party, and from there the rhetoric begins. She disqualifies her nonpolitical stance with multiple statements as follows:

“His statements indicate that he adopts the mistaken Conservative (even dog whistle) understanding of Critical Race Theory.”

“Has he considered how his comments that seem to support the politically motivated attacks on CRT will impact teachers in his district?”

The political bias was also evident in mentioning the Congressional hearing with Gen. Mark Milley, and Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz. Gen. Milley is a seasoned military man with years of experience, and he didn’t seem to have a clear understanding of human behavior or the implications of CRT-based teachings, but he did say something that aligned with her narrative, so that must make it true or should I say politically correct.

Somewhere in our society we have gotten so caught up in being political we have lost sight of the human factor. I am all for education, but those “blind spots of ignorance” may very well be the only thing children have where they can form their own opinions without being indoctrinated with counterproductive teachings.

Carolyn Hedrick

Walnut Cove