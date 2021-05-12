Letter to the Editor: Thanks for BLM support

To the Editor:

I would like to thank whoever removed the second Black Lives Matter sign from our yard late last night for your indirect support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Each sign that I purchase benefits the Black Lives Matter movement. I will continue to replace any sign that is stolen until race is no longer a factor in how we treat each other with kindness and respect, and we provide equal opportunity and protection under our laws.

Over the course of time, we have treated our pets with more kindness than we have shown fellow human beings who don’t look exactly like we do. It is time we stopped doing so, and until that happens, I will continue to, with your help, support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jeff Pratt

Germanton