Letter to the Editor: King’s Central Park needs updates

To The Editor:

I’m wondering about revitalizing King’s Central Park. We so enjoy having a park nearby where we can just get out for a while and take a walk, sit by the pond or picnic or take the kids to run around the kiddie area, but also visit the (Veterans) Memorial fountain. For years now it has fallen on disrepair, needing to be cleaned and painted and made to actually function again. It’s sad.

There are so many trees blown down, trees in the process of falling and others just dead and waiting for the next storm to come crashing down.

Finally, there is the pond which is going to become a bog if it isn’t cleaned out soon. It appears runoff soil has filled up so that much of the pond is only a foot or two deep. Also it would greatly benefit from a fountain which it looks like it might have had years ago? One similar to the one at C.G. Hill Memorial Park in Pfafftown, near Reagan High School.

This will mean a lot of work and money, I know, but I believe it would really benefit the community. If there was a plan in place to accomplish some improvements each year it would be a great investment.

Charles Geraci

King