To the Editor:

Where to begin? Many years ago my brother told me “people are becoming ungovernable; they’re too well-educated.” As our father was wrong some 60 years past when he said we would have World War III over the reunification of Germany, time has proved Raymond wrong, too.

It appears a dirty cop murdered a petty black criminal in Minneapolis on Memorial Day weekend. What a mess it precipitated. The left’s evil brain trust jumped on this event and summoned their mindless minions to the street. Because it was an election year, our politicians (mostly those on the left, but some on the right as well) were vote pandering. Maybe, and probably, a black man named George Floyd was murdered by a cop who should have been drummed out of the Minneapolis police department years ago.

Well-educated, intelligent and responsible people do not want riots, arson, grand theft (that’s what looting is), wanton property destruction, deliberate injury and murder. They want peace, prosperity and reasonable order. They know that we need police to maintain those necessary conditions.

At last count, 257 people, mostly young black males, have been shot and murdered in Chicago alone this year. With no hue and cry. Cops are murdered, with no hue and cry. Common sense has to tell any reasonable and responsible that the mayhem had nothing to do with George Floyd. It’s politics, bad politics.

The late Charles Keauthammer made a sage comment in his book “Things That Matter”: “Bad politics make for bad times and good politics make for good times.” Things are not so good lately.

Thomas Sowell, economist, historian and all-around scholar of the human condition, has pointed out in the clearest of explanations how the Democratic Party, in particular, has failed our country in the latter half of the 20th century and up to now. Washington is a metaphorical political swamp. Well-placed people on the left and the right have taken care of themselves very well, but have neglected the overall national interest in doing so.

I watch TV. I see mindless mostly young people saying slogans designed to whip up emotions. I hear TV pundits and politicians pontificate over “defunding” or dismantling police departments, renaming military bases, tearing down statues and monuments, and on and on. I know from personal job experience that, overall, our law enforcement personnel are trained very well. It’s also obvious that our young people are being trained very poorly. Perhaps this county could use a discussion on training our children how not to be criminals. Tolerating the mayhem of manipulated, poorly-educated, ill-informed youth is certainly not a formula for a society to advance itself.

Our history and culture have molded the United States in terms of basic human decency and good will, into the greatest human achievement since the life of Jesus. Perfection is unattainable in this world. Striving for it is necessary, however, because our species, despite its gift of intelligence, is basically an extremely nasty and dangerous creature in dire need of civilizing influences. Our American society has been drifting away from them since World War II.

The Jews, vilified by non-Jews around the world, gave us the Judeo-Christian ethic, the single greatest gift to mankind. It is now mostly absent in large segments of American society. The Christian and Jewish communities are the only part of society where it still resides. Do you like your freedoms? Don’t let the Judeo-Christian ethic disappear. It is vital. It’s what inspired the Founders and led to the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Believe me, we will rue the day when we let it get away.

That’s why we need to know our history. If the idiots who were rampaging in the street knew and understood what has gone before, they wouldn’t be manipulated by evil power-seekers. We spent most of the 20th century getting rid of them: Hitler, Mussolini, Tojo, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Idi Amin are among the more notorious.

The United State is not perfect, but it’s better than anywhere else. So please understand that perfection is the enemy of the good. And up to now, we’re had it pretty good.

Lonnie Bowman

Walnut Cove