Letter to the Editor: The ongoing threat to democracy

To the Editor:

It goes without saying that the events that we saw unfold on the grounds of our Nation’s Capitol last week were nothing short of terrifying. What proves to be more outlandish, is the manner in which our local elected officials had and continue to respond to the on-going attacks to our democracy. Make no mistake, Wednesday was not a protest that turned bad; it was not “demonstrators” that broke into the Capitol. Those involved in Wednesday’s activities are terrorists pitted against the United States.

With this being said, such a reaction to the democratic process so dear to our nation’s core was certainly not unexpected. For the past four years, we have had Trump supporters so enticed by the words of their leader that they had begun to lose touch with reality, and therefore, our democratic principles because they did not favor Trump’s ambitions. For years, the President abused his office to drum up the hate and the violence that we saw in Washington. Some may claim that “some people took his words out of context,” but this is simply ignoring reality.

Hours before and mere blocks away, the President ardently refuted countless investigations and recounts and certifications of the electoral process simply because he did not wish to lose. His disillusionment with reality would not allow for the possibility that he could lose an election, despite clear signs around him. In turn, his followers have moved beyond backing a candidate who shares their values and have morphed fully into a cult-like status that is resulting in clear factions within the GOP and seems to think rules and laws do not apply to them because they do not like them. He ended this rally by asking his followers to march to the Capitol and to “fight” for what is rightfully theirs.

As President, you do not get to use words such as “fight” in a strictly metaphorical context. The President is most definitely aware of this. Wednesday’s outcome falls on no one’s shoulders other than Trump himself. Frankly, disputing that is ignorance to reality.

However, the President did not act completely alone over the years of his administration in his effort to gather support for the so-called “protests against fraud” (fraud that does not exist and never did). Even in our very own county, we had local leaders who used their platforms and their words to further encourage that anger and violence. A viral image was recently shared by one such leader on Facebook depicting a mass rally (that is clearly edited) at the Capitol with edited, ominous storm clouds above and an image of Mount Rushmore with the caption “a storm is coming.” An equally ominous black and white image of Trump with military members in front of him accompanies the first image. Anyone with an education in language arts would understand that the tone of this image is clearly negative, implying much more than a “peaceful protest.” The image has since been deleted and the official has claimed that only peaceful protests were being supported. Regardless, one does not get to spew the same vitriol nonsense that the President has for four years, inciting millions to turn against our democracy because they do not get their way, and then say “well I didn’t mean that that way” after something terrible happens.

Now images like this from both sides sadly flood the internet daily, distorting information in all sorts of directions. The issue here though is that publicly elected officials who represent everyone should show much more restraint than this because they should be aware their words carry weight. Leaders that join the Trump loyalist group around the country have all contributed to this. They have all contributed to, currently, five lost lives from a pointless and meaningless terrorist attack. This is unbecoming and is absolutely unacceptable. It is sad, pointless, and pathetic. As a country, we are better than this.

Our democracy is an ever-so fragile institution that must be guarded with the utmost respect. The actions of President Trump, his allies, and those who participated in the attacks on Jan. 6, have single handedly scarred our political institutions and have placed our nation in a position of vulnerability on a number of fronts including national security. For this very reason, those who have participated in this fear and hate-mongering, most importantly our local leaders, should be held accountable for their part. I, for one, am glad to see this dark chapter in our nation’s history finally come to a close. Only time will tell though if we learn anything from this and prevent it from happening again.

Lee McGee

Westfield