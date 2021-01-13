Letter to the Editor: Equal treatment under the law enforcement?

To the Editor:

In recent years, peaceful protests have been met in Washington and across the country by police in riot gear using pepper spray, rubber bullets, and tear gas. Last week the U.S. Capitol building was attacked by a violent mob while both houses of the Congress were in session. Police preparation for, and response to, this entirely predictable event were minimal and inadequate.

It is true that Washington has unique policing challenges. But a student of current events must admit that police preparedness and response would have been different if the protestors-turned-invaders had represented Black Lives Matter, been Islamic extremists, or advocated increasing immigration.

Equal treatment under the law includes equal treatment by law enforcement.

John Hartman

Danbury