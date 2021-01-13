Letter to the Editor: Promises made, promises kept

To the Editor:

I promise to stay on a simple thread that can be understood. Anybody who does not participate in social media like Facebook will be unaware that a certain County Commissioner is in the deep stuff because of their undying support for civil unrest and last week’s assault on our democracy.

This observation is about economic growth in Stokes County. Every election season the Republican candidates, as I like to call them, “Republi-Cons” because of their willingness to promise more than they ever deliver. The truth of the matter is the “Republi-Con” County Commissioners have never lived up to their promise of working for economic growth. To make this bold statement without some understanding is like what our current president does: he sells a bill of goods and fails to deliver.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce each year publishes the economic condition of all 100 counties in North Carolina. That information plainly sets out the economic data which includes manufacturing jobs, retail jobs and other employment conditions pertaining to each county’s economic health. Over the years since the “Republi-Con” party gained total control of Stokes County’s government, by tracking these yearly reports, it’s easy to see that we have lost economic growth and manufacturing jobs.

Let me cite a few things to consider, Ashe County, with a smaller population than Stokes and no better road infrastructure than Stokes, has a plant that makes parts for jet engines that is owned by the General Electric Corporation. Yadkin County, also with a smaller population than Stokes, has a very large factory owned by B&G Foods. (If you’ve ever had Old London crackers that’s the company that makes them.)

It is apparent from these comparisons that our County Commissioners don’t have the backbone or desire to put effort into economic growth.

Here’s another mantra that are County Commissioners like to bring up as an excuse for lack of economic development. It goes like this “it’s not our job to pick winners and losers.” What a crock of hooey! Anyplace that grows needs to have government that wants to help its community grow. A distant relative of mine, Allan Joines, the current mayor of Winston-Salem, sees his goal as a developer of jobs. The problem we have here in Stokes County is the voters and the commissioners have “A Monkey Fist Mentality.” If the editor will grant me the opportunity I will lay out in detail what the Monkey Fist Mentality is at a later date.

Lastly in full disclosure I and others are wanting to start a new business and we desire to establish it in Stokes County and specifically in Walnut Cove. But as everybody knows in Walnut Cove, that is a daunting task.

E. Edward Gambill

King