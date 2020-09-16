Letters to the Editor

To the Editor,

It is sinful and tyrannical that the Presidential Debate Commission controls the process, by law, to the extent that they can neglect/refuse to invite a candidate (who will be on the ballot in all of our states) to participate in the debates. While claiming to love and foster diversity, they lock out opponents with diverging viewpoints.

Joe Biden, like Calvin Coolidge, should refuse to campaign, and simply stand on his record. That would leave Trump to debate Jo Jorgenson, which would be illuminating!

Craig Sickler

Walnut Cove