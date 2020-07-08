Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

Stokes County is losing ground to neighboring counties in North Carolina. The population of Stokes County is mistakenly stuck in the past. The word conservative is in more people’s vocabularies who vote in large numbers for the Republican Party. The population in Stokes County has been taught by the Republicans that sitting on your hands is the best thing the County Commissioners can do.

Our former N.C. House Representative, Brian Holloway, was prone to say it wasn’t his job “to pick winners and losers.” Yet the truth is any county or city that gains economic growth does exactly that, they try to build economic foundations.

Plainly put, Stokes County has lost population and jobs in the years since the Republicans took control of the County Commissioners. To double down, Stokes County has become the laughing stock of North Carolina once again.

Neither the words “conservative” nor “progressive” on their own are bad. But when you become stuck in the mud like Stokes County has, conservative becomes a quagmire. We need to develop new language in Stokes County. We are focused on the old paths more than the “path for progress.”

Will this change the minds of many voters? It’s hard to say. I doubt it because the people who vote are stuck in their old pathways.

Ed Gambill

King