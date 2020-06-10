It was a moving experience to see hundreds of people turn out in King last Thursday afternoon for a peaceful march again racism. One of the best parts was seeing how King Police officers participated in the rally. Before the start, officers rode up and down the planned route making sure it would be safe.

There was a rainbow of skin colors participating, most wearing face masks if not social distancing, with the majority of marchers in their teens and 20s.

Event organizer Megan Green should also be thanked and congratulated, along with Police Chief Jordan Boyette and City Manager Homer Dearmin, for putting together such a peaceful event.

The Sunday before, a smaller but no less passionate group gathered to protest on Main Street in Walnut Cove. Sheriff Marshall and some of his officers participated there, and joined those gathered in prayer.

It’s challenging to talk about race relations in a county that’s 94% white.

But it’s not hard to talk about racism.

We’re fortunate here in Stokes County, as we lack some of the “big city problems” that plague other places. Our sheriff and police forces are populated by caring people. These departments have not been “militarized” nor need to be “de-funded.” We have no union that might try to put the brakes on reform. But it is no insult to say that this moment in our nation is a great time to review policies for all law enforcement. And that goes for our county and towns, too. There may be policies, practices and “Jim Crow” language put on the books long before the Civil Rights era which needs to be removed.

You don’t have to scratch very hard to dig up examples of racism. Here’s one: there’s a page on Facebook called “Stokes-Surry Incident Alerts” which serves to alert residents in the two counties as to accidents or fires or similar things happening so that we can be aware and keep ourselves safe. It has a very positive intent. But when the page posted Chief Boyette’s memo about the King protest last week, and how the police were participating to ensure safety for everyone, it didn’t take long for comments to go from expressing a desire for a peaceful march to calls to “defend ourselves!” to even one guy’s suggestion that he might run down marchers in the streets.

Some of this disgusting talk has popped up on other pages that are connected to Stokes County.

So maybe using social media is a bad example, as people will say/write anything when there’s no real danger of getting a punch in the nose, but you see my point. Then in Elkin over the weekend, a man (from Alaska?) drove his vehicle into a group of protesters and then jumped out brandishing a handgun before he was quickly arrested.

As the actor Will Smith once said, “racism is not getting worse, it’s getting filmed.” Go back and watch the tape of George Floyd’s murder if you can stomach it. Look at the nonchalance on officer Derek Chauvin’s face as he presses his leg down with his left hand to increase the pressure on Floyd’s neck. He seems not troubled at all in taking the life of another human being.

At Mr. Floyd’s service in Raeford on Saturday, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin spoke with passion, noting that while only one or two percent of law enforcement officers are “bad apples,” that is still too many. “There needs to be some housecleaning. You need to take out the trash. Enough is enough,” said Peterkin, who’s worn a badge for 30 years.

The deaths of persons of color, whether at the hands of overly aggressive police or white vigilantes, are a symptom of the greater problem of racism. Racism that is ugly and deep-rooted in our society. If we want to truly do something about it, we need to talk about the systems of oppression that produce these incidents. That is risky business, because to do so you have to start stepping on toes.

Most all of our evangelical sisters and brothers are strong Christians. To them I say to remember what Jesus said were the two laws that are most important: “Love God, and love your neighbor.” Matthew goes on to add “On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.” Loving your neighbor is a hard one, a challenge to love those who see things differently, who vote differently, who look differently than we do.

Discrimination based on race is against our federal, state and local law, of course. But it happens every day.

I understand that there are those who simply won’t go along with this. Their hate or fear or whatever motivates them is too well-learned. But for the rest of us, we can no longer be lukewarm. It is time for white folks to at least lay aside our privilege and stand up with our neighbors. Racism is a sin that must be denounced.

The Founding Fathers, for all their “liberty and justice for all” brilliance, kicked the can (they didn’t actually have cans, of course) of slavery down the road for future generations to deal with, and that led to a horrible Civil War. President Lincoln’s post-war plan for national reconciliation died with his assassination. Instead, white people in power created systems of social control to keep our foot on the necks of people of color.

And now black folks here and across the country are simply tired of it. Tired of being tired.

We’re suffering a lack of love — for our neighbor, for one another. Whether you call yourself a Christian or not, you can still work a little harder to show love instead of hate, instead of fear, instead of stereotyping an entire group of people for the actions of a few. We must all do better.

– Neill Caldwell