Using creativity to survive will become daily goal

Today I’m thinking about the grade school student who misses saying goodbye to their classmates, or the high school senior who couldn’t fulfill a rite of passage by going to their prom. About working Americans who depend on restaurants for their daily meals because they have such a busy schedule. About the service workers who have lost their jobs and others who are on the front lines at grocery stores, hospitals, and about the number of countless volunteers trying to provide a multitude of selfless actions that keep us all safe and supplied.

This is not a political essay on how the country is in lockdown. This is an observation of how we make sense of all that is happening locally and worldwide. How we keep motivated in such a time of so much change both good and bad. How to come together when it seems so much of what we know is coming apart. How to understand the decisions of our government locally and on a national level.

We have been rummaging the world as if there’s not a future. The result is pollution of the air, water, land, the animal-based food we eat, and the list goes on and on. Medications are so numerous that there are multiple remedies for the same conditions, in an effort to sustain health without a real cure.

Which brings us to the current pandemic, which has affected the world. When a government decides to intervene and control our physical contact, it is an indication of just how serious this has become. As health and public safety professionals work to prevent the spread of such a communicable disease, the population must understand that the rules and regulations put into place is a common denominator for survival and not an overreaction to what some people view as a fictional state of emergency.

This has created an awareness long overdue. Habits will change – using creativity to survive will become a daily goal. Ingenuity has surfaced in ways not seen since the Great Depression: Restaurants close dining rooms but sell take-out as their main source of revenue with less overhead. The wait staff who is short their paycheck but who now qualifies for separation pay from the Employment Security Commission. Retail business, especially grocery stores, are confronted with angry customers due to low inventory, but experience boost in sales as supply and demand is ever-increasing.

In our churches, the sanctuary is now vacant, but social media allows a pastor to reach out and encourage the congregation to keep the faith. There’s a resurgence in faith emerging regardless of denomination or spiritual commitment.

The incredible servants, from doctors and nurses to law enforcement and military, who are literally risking their lives more now than ever. These front-line warriors keep us safe, informed and healthy. Include the news media, for keeping us informed, and even the internet, as being connected has become more important than ever.

A simple “thank you” can go a long way in times like these. Just remember we are all in this together. Bacteria and viruses do not discriminate, and no one is above or below anyone else in this struggle to survive. Practice good hygiene, use common sense, try to be patient, and above all, believe that you are a survivor.

Jean Yeatts is a retired medical professional who lives in King.