Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To people who have lost loved ones for just no reason at all but just because they wanted to and who wouldn’t because they get to go to jail, get fed three meals, watch TV, and get to spend time with their wives and family. While the families of the loved ones they murdered or raped have to live with it every day for the rest of their lives. I think it’s time to empty out some of our jails and get rid of a whole lot of prisoners. Then and only then will just talking do any good. We need action instead of talking. Our law enforcements risk their lives every day and the courts turn them loose with a slap on the wrist that entitles them to come back again and again because our actions tell them it’s all right to do what they’re doing. We need to enforce the death sentence. Remember, guns don’t kill people, the people behind them do.

Randy Shelton

Danbury