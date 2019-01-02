The Old Paths: More New Year’s superstitions

Last December, I wrote a column about New Year’s superstitions and customs. I received so much feedback that I had enough material for part two! So let’s explore more traditions that people keep on this holiday.

My friend Monnie Johnson says she was taught it was bad luck to take out the ashes between Christmas and New Year’s Day. I researched this and found it is an old Irish superstition. They believed that throwing out ashes from your wood stove/fireplace or disposing of dirty water meant you were throwing away your luck.

This begs the question: what on earth did they do with dirty dish water?

Another old superstition—told to me by my friend Victoria Bowman Shore—is that on New Year’s Day, you have to open the back door of your house to let the old year out. Then go open the front door to let the new year in.

This is comparable to another ancient Irish custom called “First Foot” which states that if a woman was the first to enter your door on New Year’s Day, you would have bad luck all year. Thus, little boys would go from house to house on New Year’s morning to bring luck to each home. In return, the homeowner gave the boy money. A dark-haired boy brought more luck.

Reminds you somewhat of trick or treat, doesn’t it? I don’t particularly like what that old tradition implies about women.

Have you noticed a lot of these traditions involve doors or going in/out? Obviously this is symbolic of us entering/opening the door to a new year. Many of the superstitions also relate to money, which I suppose has to do with the fact that we all think we could use more of it.

In that same vein of customs, my friend Sheila Ann Andrade says she has heard if you put money outside on New Year’s Eve and bring it in on New Year’s Day, you will be bringing in money all year. (I bet some of y’all wish I had told you that earlier so you could’ve tried it!)

Another friend of mine insists that you must take down your Christmas decorations before New Year’s Day lest you have bad luck that year. So much for old Christmas being celebrated in early January, huh?

Another custom I had not heard of until last year is called the New Year’s Shooters Tradition. My friend Harriett Golden enlightened me with regard to this tradition which was thought to have originated as a means of protection against evil spirits. Although this was more popular before the Civil War, some people still do this, even in our state.

Here’s how it works. A group will visit a home or business. A designated greeter will address the owners, followed by someone chanting a traditional chant. Next, the shooters will come forth one small group at a time to shoot their firearms. After each group has shot, the owner will offer a gift—perhaps a cigar or a food treat. Then off the shooters go to the next destination.

Again, this has a trick-or-treat kind of feel to it. There is often drinking and revelry accompanying the tradition, but the shooters try to police their own so as to have no trouble. They have strict rules about not harming the properties of the places they visit.

In some parts of North Carolina, the shooters begin this ritual at midnight on New Year’s Eve and continue until about 6:30 p.m. on New Year’s Day. That’s over 18 hours of moving and shooting, with about 50 different stops on the route. I read about one man who has not missed doing this for 69 years—since he was 10 years old and trained in this custom by his dad.

The guns used are primarily old-fashioned ones with black powder—loaded to bring forth the most possible noise and smoke. Some shooters use antique muskets worth quite a bit of money. Even the powder is expensive at about $18 per pound.

But according to one man in Cherryville, NC, where the shooters tradition is alive and well with 450 people in his particular shooters club, the expense and time are worth it. He says the old-timers in town appreciate the tradition, even if they’re too elderly now to bring out snacks for the shooters.

I’m just trying to figure out how appreciative I’d be if the shooters happened to come by my house at 4 a.m. I’m not bashing this old tradition, but I do eventually go to bed on New Year’s Eve. I guess it’s whatever you’re used to and what means a lot to you.

What my friend Sharon Ireland was “used to” on the old paths of Stokes County was a scrumptious New Year’s Day meal. Her father was born and raised under the shadow of Cook’s Wall. He believed, as did his parents and grandparents before him, that you should eat black-eyed peas, streamed cabbage, turnip greens and fried fatback, along with your cornbread and “soakie.”

Now my column from last year explained why many people eat the traditional New Year’s Day meal, but I did not mention “soakie.” I must confess I had never heard of this and had to have Sharon explain to me what it was—coffee poured over homemade biscuits sprinkled with sugar. Sharon says the soakie was her favorite caffeine and sugar overload as a child, especially on New Year’s Day.

Well, I am finishing this column on New Year’s morning and need to hurry up so I can get my takeout meal from Lulu’s Dan River Restaurant. What will I be eating? Black-eyed peas, hog jowl, greens and cornbread (no soakie). Am I eating this because I’m superstitious? Nope, I just happen to like that meal, and it’s the special of the day on a holiday when I don’t want to cook!

Whatever your traditions are, I hope y’all enjoyed your New Year’s Eve/Day and that you have a blessed and peaceful 2019!

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.

