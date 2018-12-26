The Garden Plot

Getting ready for the after Christmas take down – The secret of taking down the Christmas decorations and storing them is to organize them so you will know where everything is when you need it next season. The ideal way to store Christmas decorations is in plastic containers with sealed lids to keep everything dry and waterproof. A black permanent marker can be used to mark the contents of each box to keep them in order. Strings of lights should be dismantled string by string and each string individually wrapped singly in a long section of newspaper with the socket end beginning and the plug at the end. It is also a great idea to replace all burnt out bulbs while you have each individual strand of the tree before wrapping and winding the individual strings. Use a plastic containers to store ornaments in between each layer, place a towel and several layers of newspapers to protect fragile ornaments. Use another plastic container for roping and other decorations. A container for centerpieces, florals, and other decorations will avoid losing or misplacing items or forgetting where they are. Use a special plastic container separately for all outdoor decorations and label these containers.

Keeping the Moravian star burning – The Moravian star is not only a decoration for advent but also Epiphany which began the day after Christmas and runs through the day of Epiphany which will be Sunday, January 6, 2019. This is known as Twelfth Night or Old Christmas. Let the star burn all night to symbolize the wise men on their quest to find the Christ child.

Recycling Christmas boxes and bows – The boxes that contain the gifts can be dismantled and stored for birthday presents and for next year’s Christmas gifts. Bows from packages can be stored in a separate large box for use later.

Checking out the wintering Christmas cactus – The cactus have staged their blooming for another season. Now it’s time to check their well-being as the New Year is just a few days away. Pull off all old blooms, and give the cactus a drink of liquid fertilizer. If there is any yellowed foliage, pull it off. Remember to keep Christmas cactus away from direct sunlight while wintering them over inside the house. Water every 8 to 10 days when the soil does not feel moist.

Checking the American bee balm plant – The American bee balm plant is a pretty tough perennial but if a ground freeze is in the forecast, pull it to a protected area on the porch and cover with a towel until temperatures rise. You will probably only have to do this several times all during the winter.

Browsing through 2019 seed catalogs – The seed and flower catalogs for 2019 have been arriving since early December but have been neglected because of Christmas chores. On a cold winter evening, relax and browse through the new seed and flower offerings in all the catalogs. Always remember to buy only those items you can’t find locally because you have to pay shipping and handling charges on your seed orders.

Last opportunity to observe Northern Cross – As the month of December comes closer to its end, the Northern Cross in the constellation of Cygnus, the swan continues to set lower in the western sky soon after sunset. It is still upright and can be observed as it gets dark. The best location is on a country road where there are no streetlights and a horizon with little or no tree line. On a cold, clear or evening the cross should be very easy to see as it sinks a bit lower in the western sky each evening. Like the Big Dipper, it is very easy to identify.

Keeping water in birdbaths and food in the feeders – The December cold at night causes ice in the bird baths. As temperature rises during the day, empty the ice and fill the baths with freshwater. Keep your feeders filled to attract birds to your lawn.

Robins are still around during winter – We see them bouncing around all during the winter. Blame it on global warming or just being tough and winter hardy birds. They don’t seem to be shaking from the cold and they look like they are well fed. We are glad to see them and hope they continue to find plenty of warm places to hole up during winter.

New Year’s resolution to recycle – And investment in the present and future is one that promotes recycling. Almost half the contents of refuse in our landfills are items that could be recycled. A great resolution for the New Year’s is to not throw away anything that you can recycle. Most cities and towns have a great recycling and pick-up program that make it easy to do. Help them make this recycling program worthwhile by making every effort to recycle each week.

A little more daylight every day – A small gift started a few days before Christmas when winter began on December 21, 2018 with a little over a minute of extra daylight each evening. The difference will not be of too much note until around Saint Valentine’s Day. It is a small sign that hints of spring and brighter days.

Will January 2019 be the snow month? Will the upcoming month of January be our snow month for 2019? This is a good question because some January’s turn out to be a big producers of heavy snowfalls. Just in case, this next week is the ideal time to stock up on deicer, snow melt and maybe a snow shovel and a new snow scraper for the windshield and a pair of waterproof gloves.

And extended fragrance of just past Christmas – If you enjoyed a fresh cut Christmas tree, cut off a few short branches and place them in a vase of water. So you can enjoy the aroma of Christmas for several days into the New Year.

An investment in warmer hands – On a cold winter morning, keep your hands warmer, not just with a pair of warm gloves, but with an ice scraper with an extended handle for the vehicles windshield. It will keep your hands warm or by keeping gloves from getting icy and wet. Many of the extended brushes have a brush on other hand to brush off the snow.

