Nature doesn’t care what we believe

Dear Editor,

Environmental issues rarely find their way into this space. They just don’t rate very high on most people’s list of concerns, political or otherwise. Heck, who cares whether Planet Earth can continue to keep us, as well as God’s non-human creatures, alive? Ho hum.

We depend on clean water, breathable air, and healthy soil. All of us. When these most basic of natural resources are threatened, we all become less safe, some of us less healthy, and a number of us dead. Certain of our political and corporate leaders choose to disregard the findings of science, the lessons of history, and the realities of social justice, willing to trade a clean environment for financial profits. The fact that we vote for politicians who put the financial gain of corporations ahead of our health and well-being is on us, not them.

This president has proven that he will disregard facts and events that are inconvenient to his agenda. The most urgent environmental issue of our time, climate change, is an important example: the great majority of relevant science indicates that climate change is happening, is destructive, and is caused by human activity. The small number of scientists who dispute this are usually politically or financially beholden to the continued extraction and burning of fossil fuels.

Earlier this month, the president’s own administration, 13 federal agencies, issued a climate report. It indicates that public health, agricultural production, and “natural” disasters will all worsen if we continue to ignore the realities of having a pollution-dependent economy. The president continues to roll back environmental protections, promoting the short-term financial interests of the fossil fuels industry over health and safety.

Increased flooding (anybody remember Florence?), more powerful hurricanes (Harvey?), longer, more intense wildfire seasons, and sea-level rise are only the most visible effects of climate change that affect human life. All so Big Coal and Big Oil can wring one more generation out of their polluting, wasteful, and politically volatile (why else do we call Saudi Arabia an ally?) technologies.

Every time it snows, the president or one of his minions points out the window and says it proves that our climate is in fine shape. This confuses, either willfully or from ignorance, weather with climate. Individual weather events are an aspect of climate, yes, but they do not define climate. Climate change does not eliminate this or that type of weather. It does not push global temperatures in only one direction. Rather, it makes all these more extreme. We are seeing this. People can respond and adapt, for the short term, to bad policy and incapable policy makers. We can change jobs. We can alter our lifestyles. We can move. We can vote. Nature can do none of these things. Nature doesn’t care whether we “believe” in climate change, or how “intelligent” we think ourselves to be. If human activities corrupt our resources, if they diminish our planet’s ability to sustain life, we will not be immune to the consequences, no matter what the stock market says. We are seeing this, too.

I will be dead by the time the worst of climate change gets here. So will most of those whose quick and decisive action is needed if the world is to avoid it. That may be enough for them. It’s not for me. I have a 22 year-old son. He will likely be a parent someday. His children will likely do the same, if Old Mother Earth is still in any kind of livable condition. So what do we really care about – Exxon’s bottom line, or our children’s children?

John Hartman

Danbury, N.C.