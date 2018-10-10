Grateful for the people of Stokes County

Dear Editor,

Backyard Bible would like to thank the Stokes County community for the overwhelming support given to children, teenagers, and families. Over the past five years faithful friends in our county have provided food, school supplies, clothes, monetary donations for camps and field trips, and opportunities for spiritual growth.

Area schools, churches, businesses, restaurants, and many individuals give throughout the year as children and youth grow spiritually, physically, mentally, and academically.

Backyard Bible’s mission of loving God and loving others shines through the people in Stokes County. We are grateful for the unconditional giving and love for families.

Backyard Bible

Germanton, NC