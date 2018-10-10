BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass event a success

President of the North Carolina Partnership for Children, Cindy Watkins, Perry Carroll, recipient of the Ashley O. Thrift Award, and Cindy Tuttle, Executive Director of Stokes Partnership for Children at the annual BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass event. - BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass raised thousands of dollars for early literacy in Stokes County. -

Dear Editor,

Thousands of dollars were raised for early literacy programs at the annual BBQ for Books with a Side of Bluegrass event. A lot of folks can take credit for the success of this popular event, including the planning committee, SPC Board of Directors, SPC staff, sponsors, donors, volunteers and of course, the 400 plus people in attendance who came out to support the event. We would like to take the opportunity to thank our planning committee members Linda Maynard, Charles Stephens, Brenda Carroll, Perry Carroll, Amanda Smith, Rhonda Wrenn, Jen de Ridder, Kanci McKnight, Tammy Martin, Jeannie Harris-Sink, Stephanie Shockley and Joan Sherif for their hard work and dedication. A special thank you goes out to all of our sponsors:

Prime Sponsor – Capital Bank.

Choice Sponsors – Arden and Ty Browder, First Citizens Bank, First National Bank, Nickelston Fence, Nickelston Industries, Sam and Pam Hooker Foundation, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes Tire and Automotive, and Tuttle’s Body Shop, Inc.

Select Sponsors – Durham Farms, Forsyth Tech, Insight, King Lions Club, Mark Johnson DDS, Slate Funeral Home and Stokes Co. Farm Bureau.

Supporting Sponsors – Perry and Brenda Carroll, Donald Mabe, Holloway Group, New Atlantic Contracting, Inc., R. Thomas Jewelers, Wieland Copper, Cardinal Innovations Healthcare and Dr. Samuel Newsome.

Friend Sponsors – Beroth Oil, Carolina Farm Credit, Century 21 Smith Love Realty, Chad and Meredith Tucker, F. Rees Company, Family Pharmacy, King Rotary Club, LTD Farm and Garden, Little Italy, Marshall Brothers Construction, Polly Goolsby, Priddy Manor, Representative Kyle Hall, Robertson Home Inspection, Ron Carroll, Stormie Speaks Nationwide Insurance, Surry-Yadkin Membership Corp., Triad Family Dental, King Moravian Church Circle of Help, Burrough’s Funeral Home, Carolyn and Bill Byerly, King Veterinary, Packaging Lines and Wishon Vending.

Cash gifts and donations – Paul Stein, Sam’s Pizza, Joan Sherif, Boyles Millwork, Trinity UMC Circle #2, Lawsonville Ruritans, Carroll Memorials, Betty’s Country Grocery and Pet Sitters International.

We sincerely appreciate the numerous items that were donated for the auctions. Those who donated them are too numerous to mention here, but we truly are grateful for the generosity of these folks.

We appreciate Gail Bennett with Bennett’s Baskets and Bows for handling all the decorations, Cooke’s Rental for the use of the tables and Nvizon for a donation of design work for our poster. We can’t say enough about the delicious food prepared by John Brown’s Barbecue and all the fixings.

A special thanks to Sam Jones, Principal at Poplar Springs Elementary School for the use of the school and for all of his support and assistance. Thanks to the Stokes County Schools for all the support they provide during this event.

We appreciate the bands who made up the “side of bluegrass” – None of the Above, Mason Via and Hot Trail Mix, the Traveling Danburys and the Brothers Band.

A great big shout out goes out to our fabulous staff who work very hard year round to make this event what it is: Dianne Durham, Anne Moser, Shannon Cox, Shanda Cox and Wanda Craig.

Until next year!

Cindy Tuttle

Executive Director, Stokes Partnership for Children