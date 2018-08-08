Dear Editor,

Shocking and informative is Dinesh D’Souza’s movie: “Death of a Nation.” The movie shows the similarities of Hitler’s Nazi Germany with its National Socialism (where government determines what you get and what you can keep) and its policies, to, America’s Democratic Party policies. The parallels are eye-opening and alarming.

Once a power takes over the formally independent branches of government, including the Judiciary; controls the major media; puts churches in fear to speak out; and gives authority to violent thugs to raid homes and businesses, what can the people do?

See for yourself why it is necessary to stay away from Socialism and big government’s control. It leads to – Death of a Nation!

E.A. Timm

Walnut Cove, NC