The Garden Plot

The roses of midsummer are still beautiful – The roses of midsummer are still a beautiful display of color, even in the heat of August and several more days of Dog Days remaining. Deadheading spent blooms promotes growth of new blooms. A shot of liquid miracle grow fertilizer and a drink of water will go a long way to roses in bloom until frost arrives. During August, keep an eye out for a leaf mites and spray rose leaves if it becomes necessary.

A crazy prediction from Saint Lammas – Today is the first day of August and also it is Saint Lammas day. On his special day, it is said that if this week is hot, we can expect a winter of white and icy weather. We don’t put much faith in the prediction of Saint Lammas. We may have some snow and ice but certainly not a whole winter of it.

With the advent of August comes fogs – Another prediction of snows in winter that is a bit more for fool proof then Saint Lammas is the forecast of fogs in August forecasting snow falls in winter. My Northampton County grandma always kept counting every fog in August. Small fogs meant small snows, heavy fogs meant heavy snow. She kept a record of every fog in the month and in winter, many of her predictions became accurate, much more than Saint Lammas. In this 21st-century, North Hampton County seems to get more snow than Stokes and Forsyth County. I wonder what her August predictions would be in 2018!

Protecting the tomato harvest –Tomatoes will ripen quickly in the heat of August. You can protect tomatoes from being picked by birds on dry August days by picking them up and placing them on the porch or deck to finish ripening.

Christmas cactus enjoy a summer on the porch – The Christmas cactus have been on the front porch since late April and are cascading over their containers in a semi-shady location. They receive a drink of liquid fertilizer once a month and a drink of water twice a week. They will remain on the porch until mid-October and then spend winter in the sunny living room where they will bloom between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The season of the scuppernong grapes – The season of the scuppernong‘s will soon be here with their bronze colored and tangy wine aroma. My grandma in Northampton always made scuppernong jelly and after boiling the grapes for the juice, she would use the great hulls to make a great grape hull preserves. When this concoction was spread of her homemade cathead biscuits, you would not need a dessert! Also the scuppernong jelly tasted like the ice grape jam produced in the Niagara Falls area of Ontario, Canada. The unusual thing about the ice grapes is that they are harvested when the temperature gets below freezing and the harvest last only a few days.

A freezer up homemade ice cream on a Dog Day evening – Homemade ice cream is good because it is cold, in fact it is so cold you have to eat it slowly to avoid it causing your head to ache! Here is a good recipe for homemade strawberry ice cream. Use two quarts of fresh berries or 2 quarts frozen strawberries, thawed. Run berries through the blender and purée mode, and set aside. In a large pot or mixing bowl, beat five large eggs until stiff, add 3 cups of sugar and mix with eggs until mixture is stiff, add 2 tablespoons of vanilla or imitation vanilla, two cans of evaporated milk and 4 cups of fresh milk, half teaspoon of salt and the puréed berries and mix well. Pour into a four court ice cream freezer. Mix layer of crushed ice and a layer of rock salt, this promotes freezing. Before starting the freezer, add a cup of cold water to the ice salt mixture to keep ice from clogging the freezer. If your freezer is an electric one, let it run until it stops. If you have a hand-cranked freezer, crank it until you can’t crank it anymore. Put a damp towel on top of the freezer when the freezer stops or gets too hard to crank. This will season or harden of the ice cream and also see how much patients the kids and grandkids still have. If there is any left over, it can be placed in a bowl and placed in the freezer on top of the refrigerator.

August is the month to make a supply of compost – The maturing of stalks, vines, and garden residue plus the supply of grass clippings to supply the heat for compost bins or piles makes this month opportune for starting a batch of compost. Toward the end of August, the first leaves will begin to fall and add another ingredient for compost. If you do not have enough grass clippings, add some organic fertilizer or 10-10-10 pellet fertilizer to heat up and breakdown the compost.

Noisy calls from crows in mid-summer – They fly over and crow three times to let you know they are they are. They must be raising a lot of young because we see and hear their calls in Covington Park and while on the patio at Dario as well as the woods of US 52. We guess they find food dropped by litterbugs at the park, leftovers from customers at the Dairio and roadkill from US 52. We don’t see them much around the garden plot and whenever we see them they seem to keep their distance from people and other birds.

Last of the corn for the season – The harvest season for corn is relatively short compared with other vegetable crops and corn produces its whole harvest in less than two weeks. You could still purchase corn by the gross in bags at local pick your own or already picked from many farms and produce markets. Corn is easy to freeze and great in winter. Buy supply before it goes out of season.

The almanac for August, 2018 – The moon reaches its last quarter Saturday, August 4, 2018. Dog Days come to an end on Saturday, August 11, 2018 and this is good news for those who don’t like hot weather. The moon will reach the new phase on Saturday, August 11, 2018. The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday, August 18, 2018. There will be a full moon on the night of Sunday, August 26, 2018. The moon of August will be named “Full Sturgeon Moon”.

