Combining more than 50 years of experience in martial arts, Grand Master Brian Cartrette developed and is the head (Soke) of Katu Vuur. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.

Katu Vuur incorporates kicking, punching, trapping and more. It uses the concepts of Bruce Lee’s jeet kune do, tactics of the Joe Lewis American karate systems, western boxing, northern and southern styles of kung fu, and multiple ground fighting arts. Using the techniques and principles taught, students can strengthen their confidence and discipline, and improve their emotional maturity, self-esteem and self-defense tactics.