Combining more than 50 years of experience in martial arts, Grand Master Brian Cartrette developed and is the head (Soke) of Katu Vuur. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., and Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
Katu Vuur incorporates kicking, punching, trapping and more. It uses the concepts of Bruce Lee’s jeet kune do, tactics of the Joe Lewis American karate systems, western boxing, northern and southern styles of kung fu, and multiple ground fighting arts. Using the techniques and principles taught, students can strengthen their confidence and discipline, and improve their emotional maturity, self-esteem and self-defense tactics.
“It was important for me to create a martial arts style for adults that can handle real-life street-style attacks, no matter the size difference. Students must know the techniques work to develop true confidence in their abilities. This will lead to improved self-esteem,” shared Grand Master (Soke) Cartrette.
The self-paced program is for ages 13 and up and all necessary equipment is provided. Prices vary for members, potential members and households, and financial assistance is available. To attend a single class, there is a $15 one-time drop-in fee.
“By adding Katu Vuur to our offerings individuals can reach their fitness goals and feel empowered by their capabilities,” said Executive Director Derek Edwards. “It is a fun and impactful way to enact our mission of helping all people reach their God-given potential.”
Register online or at the Stokes Family YMCA welcome desk. For questions please contact Erin Johnson at e.johnson@ymcanwnc.org.