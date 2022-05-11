128491818_web1_Group-photo-by-Kiley-Lickfeld

KING — The National Honor Society at West Stokes High School inducted new members on May 2. Thirty-two sophomores and three juniors were inducted.

Stokes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice was the keynote speaker. Principal Dr. Sam Jones, Assistant Principal Jamie Mabe and faculty advisor Samantha Bowen also addressed the candidates. Student speakers included Chapter Vice-President Cai Parks, secretary Lauren Hackett and Treasurer Cinthia Perez.