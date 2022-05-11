KING — The National Honor Society at West Stokes High School inducted new members on May 2. Thirty-two sophomores and three juniors were inducted.
Stokes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice was the keynote speaker. Principal Dr. Sam Jones, Assistant Principal Jamie Mabe and faculty advisor Samantha Bowen also addressed the candidates. Student speakers included Chapter Vice-President Cai Parks, secretary Lauren Hackett and Treasurer Cinthia Perez.
In order to join the National Honor Society, students must meet high standards for scholarship, leadership, service, and character. Invitations are extended annually to juniors and seniors who have demonstrated significant academic achievement by earning a weighted grade point average of 3.80 or higher.
Showers early, maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise:07:01:21 AM
Sunset:07:33:45 PM
Humidity: 96%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wed
15%
61°
81°
WedWednesday
81°/61°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise:07:02:09 AM
Sunset:07:32:15 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: N @ 4 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Thu
1%
54°
78°
ThuThursday
78°/54°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise:07:02:56 AM
Sunset:07:30:46 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Fri
2%
52°
78°
FriFriday
78°/52°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise:07:03:43 AM
Sunset:07:29:16 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Sat
4%
59°
81°
SatSaturday
81°/59°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise:07:04:30 AM
Sunset:07:27:46 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: W @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Sun
43%
56°
77°
SunSunday
77°/56°
Showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of Rain: 43%
Sunrise:07:05:18 AM
Sunset:07:26:16 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Mon
23%
57°
78°
MonMonday
78°/57°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.