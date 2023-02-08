The Walnut Cove Library is hosting author Will Warasila’s book signing on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Warasila’s book, Quicker than Coal Ash, is based off visits to Walnut Cove for a span of a year and a half. He looked at ways to shed light on the people and land by Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Station.

Warasila became interested in the project after experiencing a coal ash spill on the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina in 2018. He later learned about the Belews Creek Steam Station, just outside of Walnut Cove from a colleague.