The Walnut Cove Library is hosting author Will Warasila’s book signing on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Warasila’s book, Quicker than Coal Ash, is based off visits to Walnut Cove for a span of a year and a half. He looked at ways to shed light on the people and land by Duke Energy’s Belews Creek Station.
Warasila became interested in the project after experiencing a coal ash spill on the coast of Wilmington, North Carolina in 2018. He later learned about the Belews Creek Steam Station, just outside of Walnut Cove from a colleague.
“She explained that the real issue surrounding coal ash and other industrial waste is slow violence, not the natural disasters one comes across in news headlines. She also spoke very highly of the grass roots activism taking place in the community of Walnut Cove,” Warasila said. “The title, Quicker than Coal Ash, came from a sermon Leslie Bray Brewer gave during a coal ash service. She asked folks in attendance to forgive Duke Energy for the harm brought to their community and to fight righteously to help clean up the mess.”
While Warasila said he isn’t religious, the sermon left an impact.
“I started asking myself questions like, what does it mean to live next to a power plant? What does it mean to be betrayed by the land you live on? How do I photograph this town, community, landscape ethically?”
Warasila stated the primary hope for the project is for people to take a closer look at where they live and understand where their energy and water comes from. He also hopes readers will get involved with communities facing unsafe living conditions and work alongside non-profits and politicians fighting for good.