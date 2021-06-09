WALNUT COVE — The Board of Commissioners here had a productive meeting Tuesday night, approving its 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, one that includes no tax increases or increases in the water or sewer rates.
The Commissioners also voted to extend its moratorium on new sweepstakes businesses from September to November to all for additional gathering of data.
The new budget is for a total of $2.172 million. A public hearing was held Tuesday, but no one signed up to speak on the proposed budget.
Town Manager Kim Greenwood said that the new budget does include some badly needed investment in the town’s Waste-Water Treatment plant.
He added that revenues for the past year were actually at 103% of estimates.
In other business, the Commissioners:
● Received a detailed report from Darren Rhodes, with the N.C. Department of Commerce, on the town’s Economic Diversity. Rhodes talked about economic opportunities and points of focus for next steps after his survey, which might include a downtown master plan, boosting of workforce development options, expanding recent tourism successes and opportunities for more retail, restaurants and outdoor recreation.
● Approved a Zoning Ordinance update with a set of new mandates that are required by the N.C. legislature which take effect July 1. “It’s good for our businesses if the zoning process is made easier,” said Commissioner Joe Bennett.
● Approved the purchase of a new Gravely Pro Turn 600 60-inch mower for the town, which will use the old mower at the Water Treatment Plant.
● Approved a motion for the town to hire an additional part-time employee.
● Learned that the Independence Day celebration will be held on July 3 at Lions Park beginning at 6 p.m., with music, food vendors and fireworks at dusk.
● Received Town Manager Greenwood’s report, in which he mentioned the town was preparing its new online bill paying system and will use federal infrastructure money in part to replace old water lines.
● Heard a word of thanks from Angie Bailey with The Cove Group for help and funding to ensure a successful SpringFest event, and the Board and Mayor Brown thanked Bailey for her efforts. Bailey also mentioned that the first concert at Cove Square will be held Thursday evening with the 2nd Time Around band, which is made up of mostly local musicians. She noted these upcoming events: Fall Festival on Sept. 25, Halloween celebration on Oct. 30, and Christmas in the Cove on Dec. 4.
● Mayor Brown, in her report, said “it’s an exciting time after the pandemic to see Walnut Cove growing.” She mentioned the new Food Lion to Go that opened Monday, the coming job source at the new solar farm, and that O’Reilly Auto Parts was doing well. She voiced her congratulations to the recent graduates. And she reminded the Commissioners that July 2 is the deadline to file in the November election, and added that she is planning to run for re-election.