A law to require voter identification in North Carolina discriminates against Black voters, making it unconstitutional, according to a 2-1 Superior Court ruling last week in Wake County.
Citing a federal court ruling, the judges explained that the decision did not find “any member of the General Assembly who voted in favor of S.B. 824 harbors any racial animus or hatred towards African American voters,” but instead that the Republican majority targeted “voters who, based on race, were unlikely to vote for the majority party.” They said that constitutes racial discrimination “even if done for partisan ends.”
Under the ruling, no voter will be required to produce identification to cast a ballot in the next election.
The judges left the door open for legislative defendants to rewrite the law, noting “less restrictive voter ID laws would have sufficed to achieve the legitimate nonracial purposes of implementing the constitutional amendment requiring voter ID.”
Legislators can also appeal the decision to the state’s higher courts. Because a loss in the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court could create precedent against identification, legislators have declined to appeal related voter identification cases in the past.
The decision is the latest in a string of court battles over voter ID laws in North Carolina. After federal courts struck down a previous version of the state’s voter ID law for targeting Black voters for disenfranchisement, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed a proposed voter ID amendment to the state Constitution, which voters approved.
In 2018, that same Republican-led legislature passed the law the court addressed in the current ruling, which put the constitutional amendment into effect. In Friday’s decision, two Democratic judges, Michael O’Foghludha and Vince Rozier, struck down the 2018 law.
The advocacy group that brought the lawsuit, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, praised the ruling and recognized that the legislature is likely to appeal, issuing a press statement that the decision sends “a strong message that racial discrimination will not be tolerated.”
Republican Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey, dissented, writing that the law was not racially discriminatory because it was passed with bipartisan support, including input from African American legislators.
Poovey’s dissent said the bill should not be judged on the merits of the state’s previous voter ID law, which federal courts found targeted “African Americans with almost surgical precision.” Because the current voter ID law is constitutionally required, it has a stronger position than previous legislation, according to the dissent.
Other lawsuits related to North Carolina’s voter ID law are still pending in the courts. The state chapter of the NAACP is also suing to block the voter ID law in federal court, and that trial date is scheduled for January.
Video gambling legislation advances
Video gambling is a long-time target of laws and law enforcement in North Carolina. State legislators are now considering a bill that would make video lottery games legal and use some of the gamblers’ money for community college student loans.
House Bill 954 passed the House Commerce committee on August 31. It was scheduled to be considered in the House Finance Committee on Thursday, but was removed from the calendar on Wednesday.
Under the bill, the state Lottery Commission would license and regulate machines.
Operators, those who own or lease the machines, would get 35% of the revenue; 25% would go to merchants that offer the games; and at least 32% would go into a new North Carolina Video Lottery Fund. The state’s public HBCUs would each receive $2 million a year to improve graduation rates, student success or “sustainability of the institution.”
The bill’s main sponsor, Rep. Harry Warren, a Republican from Salisbury, told legislators that the proposal would cut sweepstakes machines in the state by 65% to 70%
Despite attempts to outlaw them, the machines remain ubiquitous in the state, drawing players to gas stations, convenience stores, and standalone gambling businesses that operate openly.
Rep. Howard Hunter, a Democrat from Ahoskie and one of the bill’s sponsors, said it make sense for the state to regulate the games. “We need to regulate those sweepstakes halls,” he said in an interview. “They’re popping up everywhere.”
The NC Sheriffs’ Association continues to oppose video sweepstakes.
The sweepstakes bill isn’t the only gambling bill that’s gained traction this legislative session. The Senate passed a bipartisan bill last month that legalizes sports betting.
Agreement reached on high school athletics association?
N.C. High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors and executive leadership say they remain opposed to the latest version of House Bill 91, which would strip the nonprofit of much of its authority.
Four Republican legislators released a statement saying an agreement has been reached following a meeting with Democratic legislators and officials from the association, the State Board of Education and Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
The meeting included the three primary GOP Senate sponsors of the current legislation — Tom McInnis of Anson County, Todd Johnson of Union County and Vickie Sawyer of Iredell County, as well as House Majority leader John Bell IV, R-Wayne.
The legislators said the meeting was designed “to discuss the best pathway forward” for the bill.
“We’re happy to report that after months of examining how best to support our student athletes and high school athletics, we’ve come to an agreement,” they said.
Sawyer said Thursday the eighth version of HB91 isn’t ready to be made public yet. She said there are insertions coming that affect the relationship between the State Board of Education and the high school sports association.
The association’s commissioner, Que Tucker, responded to the meeting by saying the nonprofit “is thankful to be provided an opportunity to be at the table to discuss education-based athletics in our state.”
“We know there are still many hurdles to clear before we can reach an agreement with the State Board of Education,” she said.
“In the meantime, the association and its board of directors remain opposed to HB91.”