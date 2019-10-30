Five-year-old Piper Wilson tackles the 50 feet, one-of-a-kind, climbing wall at YMCA Camp Hanes during its first-ever community fall festival on Sunday.
Five-year-old Piper Wilson tackles the 50 feet, one-of-a-kind, climbing wall at YMCA Camp Hanes during its first-ever community fall festival on Sunday. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_0236.jpgFive-year-old Piper Wilson tackles the 50 feet, one-of-a-kind, climbing wall at YMCA Camp Hanes during its first-ever community fall festival on Sunday.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:19:58 AM
Sunset: 08:34:52 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NNE @ 2 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:20:42 AM
Sunset: 08:34:11 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:21:27 AM
Sunset: 08:33:28 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:22:13 AM
Sunset: 08:32:43 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: WNW @ 3 mph
Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:22:58 AM
Sunset: 08:31:57 PM
Wind: WSW @ 5 mph
Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Sunrise: 06:23:44 AM
Sunset: 08:31:09 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 6 mph
A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:24:31 AM
Sunset: 08:30:20 PM
A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.