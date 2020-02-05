Two from Stokes graduate from basic law enforcement

Two Stokes County students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
The program graduation was held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson.
The Fall 2019 Night Class graduates are: Erica Watson of King and Charles Zuchick of Walnut Cove.
“The college is so proud of our BLET program,” said SCC President Dr. David Shockley. “The students performed admirably throughout the entire course of instruction, and our faculty are second to none. Additionally, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our entire law enforcement community whose continued support allows our BLET program to achieve these results.”
Surry Community College currently conducts three Basic Law Enforcement Training courses each year. The Night Course is scheduled to run from May 4 to Dec. 8; it will meet Monday through Thursday from 6 to 10 p.m. and every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students are currently being enrolled in the classes that start in May.
This course is accredited by the N.C. Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission. Persons desiring to become a sworn law enforcement officer in North Carolina must successfully complete this course in its entirety and pass a state exam. This course consists of 680 hours of training and includes classroom and practical skills. To qualify for admission, an individual must meet the same requirements as those mandated by the N.C. Criminal Justice Standards/N.C. Sheriffs’ Standards Commission for a sworn law enforcement officer.
Prospective students must contact Jim McHone at (336) 386-3292 for an interview appointment and to receive the application packet.
Surry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program graduating class included: front row, from left: Charles Zuchick, Erika Watson, Haley Beam, Dustan Murphy; back row: Eduardo Benitez Maya, Rusty Utt, Edward Hamby, Andrew Shores, and Ben Simpson. https://www.thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_BLET-night.jpgSurry Community College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program graduating class included: front row, from left: Charles Zuchick, Erika Watson, Haley Beam, Dustan Murphy; back row: Eduardo Benitez Maya, Rusty Utt, Edward Hamby, Andrew Shores, and Ben Simpson.