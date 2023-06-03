Two men are dead and a Pinnacle resident is in jail, held on two murder charges in connection to their deaths.
The Stokes Count Sheriff’s Office has released few details as of Wednesday, several days after deputies responded to a call in Pinnacle, where they found two bodies.
What the sheriff’s office has said is that Visnu N. Fernandez, age 38, of Merridon Drive, is being held in the Stokes County jail with no bond, charged with two counts of murder.
The case unfolded early Saturday, when sheriff’s office deputies were sent to an address on Merridon Drive in Pinnacle. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the exact address at this time. There, deputies “discovered two white males with multiple injuries,” Sheriff Joey Lemons said on Saturday. “Emergency personnel immediately arrived and confirmed the two victims as deceased.”
“During the investigation a suspect was identified as Visnu N, Fernandez, age 38, of Merridon Drive,” the sheriff said, without revealing what led him to be fingered as a suspect. “Fernandez was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.”
In the initial aftermath of the discovery and the arrest on Saturday, Sheriff Lemons said his department was not releasing the names of the victims because the next of kin had not yet been informed. As of Wednesday, his office had not released the names of the victims, nor were officials there responding to requests for that information.
“We would like to thank the Pilot Mountain Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Stokes County EMS for their assistance,” the sheriff said. “The loss of life is always tragic. I am thankful that we were able to arrest the suspect very quickly to limit any further danger to our citizens.”
The sheriff’s office did not release additional information regarding the nature of the injuries to the deceased, if any weapons were used, or what the relationship between Fernandez and the deceased may have been, nor if anyone else may have been involved.
Attempts to get additional comment or information this week were not successful.