Truliant Federal Credit Union’s foundation will pay the remaining signature application fees for a customized Pilot Mountain license plate initiated by the Friends of Sauratown Mountain.

The Friends have been working all year to create a specialty license plate for Pilot Mountain. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles issues specialty license plates that are approved by the North Carolina legislature. The plates would become an additional source of revenue for Pilot Mountain State Park.