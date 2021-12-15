Truliant Federal Credit Union’s foundation will pay the remaining signature application fees for a customized Pilot Mountain license plate initiated by the Friends of Sauratown Mountain.
The Friends have been working all year to create a specialty license plate for Pilot Mountain. The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles issues specialty license plates that are approved by the North Carolina legislature. The plates would become an additional source of revenue for Pilot Mountain State Park.
If approved, the first plates could be issued by June. The Friends began collecting signatures in 2021 for the 2022 legislative year.
As of press time, the Friends only needed about 30 signatures to reach the required 300 to submit the plate application. The signatures must be returned to individual state house representatives by Dec. 31 for the application to be considered in 2022 by the North Carolina legislature.
The $6,000 donation is being made by the Truliant Foundation to the Friends organization.
“Last week’s Grindstone fire hit home and took a devastating toll on one of our most beloved Triad landmarks,” said Todd Hall, president and CEO of Truliant Federal Credit Union. “We’re proud to join our community in extending support so everyone can enjoy Pilot Mountain in the future. This license plate will generate awareness among North Carolinians for a treasured destination as the mountain recovers.”
Purchasing these license plates will generate a stream of income for Friends that can be used for park projects not funded by the state. Prior to the fire, the Friends organization said the plate could help generate about $6,000 for the park annually.
“This donation will have a tremendous impact on what we can do to help Pilot Mountain State Park,” said Debbie Vaden, president of the Friends of Sauratown Mountain. “The fact that Truliant is willing to pay the signature application fee for people in the area to have the new specialty license plate is a gift that will keep giving For more information, email Vaden at debbie.vaden@sauratownfriends.org.