With Thanksgiving on the horizon, the theme for Stokes County could be “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
That’s because two events which generally herald the Yuletide season for King and the surrounding communities are soon to take place — the lighting of the town Christmas tree at and the annual Christmas parade sponsored by King Masonic Lodge.
King City Clerk Nicole Branshaw said the tree-lighting ceremony is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., and if last year is any indication, she and city officials expect a huge crowd.
“Last year, we had record turnout,” she said. While an exact count was not taken, she said there is one measuring stick that is unmistakable: “We ran out of chicken stew.”
The stew is part of what makes the King ceremony a unique holiday tradition. In addition to the West Stokes High School band playing, and perhaps a few Christmas carols sung by those in attendance, the ceremony at Central Park includes free chicken stew, hot chocolate, and the Spainhour cabin being open to the public.
“It’s not dinner portions of the stew,” Branshaw cautioned. “We just serve a little cup.” Still, last year she said they went through 80 gallons of the stew. Of course, last year had two major advantages: “The weather was beautiful,” she said of the first. The second? COVID-19 gathering restrictions were largely lifted then, after having been in place for much of the previous 18 or so months, even forcing the town to cancel the 2020 tree lighting.
Still, Branshaw is hopeful of another big turnout.
“We will have cookies and hot chocolate and apple cider. We’ll have Santa there, so people can have their picture taken with Santa.”
And, while the kids and families are waiting their turn to visit with the Jolly Old Elf, there will be plenty of crafts and other activities to keep the kids busy.
“This is for the community, it’s free,” she said of the unofficial first event of the Christmas season.
As if the tree lighting ceremony wasn’t evidence enough of the coming holiday, the next day, on Dec. 3, beginning at noon the annual Christmas parade will get underway.
The procession begins with floats and dignitaries riding in the parade gathering at King Primary School. At noon, the procession begins making its way down Dalton Road, turning left onto Main Street, eventually ending at the intersection of S. Main Street and Jefferson Church Road.
Larry Bridges, of the King Masonic Lodge, said the parade is a bit different than many in the area in that it does not take advance registration for participants, and it does not charge an entry fee.
“We do a day of registration when you get there,” he explained. “There is no set entry fee — the money we collect goes directly to King Outreach Ministry….We’ve had people to donate anywhere from $10 to hundreds of dollars.”
As for the parade line-up, he said at the front of the procession will be local dignitaries and the grand marshal, a local honor guard, and then the line-up is determined on a “first come, first served,” basis.
This year’s grand marshal will be a familiar face to anyone who has attended the parade during the past five decades. The marshal is well-known local dance teacher Joyce Triche, who retired earlier this year after nearly five decades of teaching dance — and participating in the King Christmas Parade just as long.
“She said she had marched in the parade for 50 years,” Bridges said. “That was one of the reasons we selected her. A lot of people in the community know her. We had people outside of our organization call and recommend she be the grand marshal. She has been in the parade for over 50 years. She missed (marching) one year when one of her children were born, but she ended up riding in the parade that year.”
All totaled, Bridges said the parade could be quite large — usually there are 100 to 150 groups and floats taking part. “That’s a combination of groups, dancers, cars, businesses. We kind of have a mix.”
He said those wishing to take part, either as spectators or signing up to be in the parade, should note it will start earlier than usual this year, with a noon beginning.
“We used to start at 2 p.m., but so many people taking part also wanted to go to the Pilot Mountain parade,” he said. That event gets underway later that evening, so the time was moved to accommodate those individuals and groups.
He asked that anyone wishing to be in the parade be at the line-up site by 11 a.m. “We’ll be there at 8 a.m., if someone wants to get there early, they can.”
After the floats are judged by how much they incorporate this year’s theme — A Kingly Christmas — the parade will get underway, and the local holiday season will commence.
Anyone with questions regarding the parade can call the Masonic Lodge at 336-983-3782 or visit the 2022 King Christmas Parade Facebook page.