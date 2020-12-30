No Substitute: Photos represented each the Class of 2020 graduates in the gym at South Stokes High School.
The New Abnormal: At North Stokes High School, graduates walked across the stage but with only their immediate family allowed to watch.
Half-A-Million and Counting: The Stokes County Schools’ Nutrition Department began giving out free meals in March and by December had bypassed 500,000 meals distributed.
Back-Seat Blessing: Rev. Evelyn Lemons of Chestnut Grove United Methodist Church offers her Children’s Sermon via a drive-in worship service.
Drive Right Up: Local restaurants shifted to drive-through services only in the spring, like the Dairi-O in King, but some were able to add limited inside dining later in the year.
Six Feet Apart: Residents at Walnut Ridge lined up with social distancing for a parade of loved ones at the facility in Walnut Cove.
Test Time: The Stokes County Health Department held several drive-thru mass testing events through the year, including this one outside the agency’s headquarters in Danbury.
Standing Together: A string of deadly incidents against black persons across the nation touched off local protests, including one in King that drew hundreds.
King of the Mat: One highlight for 2020 was another state championship for South’s Jackson Boles, his third straight. He capped a 44-0 senior season with a 1-A state title at the 170-pound class at the Greensboro Coliseum. Boles is now a freshman wrestler at Appalachian State.
