Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company
located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in
Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company
located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in
King, NC to better serve their growing customer base.
According to Jack Sutton, one of the owners of Sutton Brothers, strategic acquisition of another locally
owned HVAC business makes perfect sense. “They have a loyal customer base, an excellent reputation, a
tradition of excellence, and well trained, experienced technicians. Additionally, they are located in one of
our core service markets-the Triad. Brady Flanary is locally owned, as are we, which allows local
ownership to be maintained.”
Jim Sutton of Sutton Brothers says: “Neil Flanary, the owner, shares the same values that Jack and I have:
community involvement, participative management style, excellent customer service and highly trained
technicians. This makes the partnership of our companies very beneficial for both our employees and
current and future customers.”
Both Jack and Jim want the current Brady Flanary customers to know that “we are committed to
maintaining the same level of service you have come to expect from Brady Flanary. And you will be able to
take advantage of our additional plumbing services. We look forward to getting to know you and
maintaining the strong customer relationships that have been established over the years.”
For more information, contact Jack Sutton, 336-918-0397.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:23:09 AM
Sunset: 08:31:56 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:23:55 AM
Sunset: 08:31:08 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:24:41 AM
Sunset: 08:30:19 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:25:28 AM
Sunset: 08:29:28 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: WSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:26:15 AM
Sunset: 08:28:36 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:27:02 AM
Sunset: 08:27:43 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:27:49 AM
Sunset: 08:26:48 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.