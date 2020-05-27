According to Thursday’s report from the county’s Heath Department, there have been 65 confirmed cases recorded in Stokes County, with no deaths, one person currently hospitalized and 41 individuals who have recovered.
North Carolina reported today a total 25,412 cases with 827 deaths.
- Forsyth County has 1,160 positive cases, 568 recoveries, 9 deaths
- Guilford County has 1,137 positive cases, 496 recoveries, 56 deaths
- Rockingham County has 76 positive cases, 61 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Surry County has 187 positive cases, 36 recoveries, 2 deaths
- Wilkes County has 486 positive cases, 451 recoveries, 6 deaths
- Yadkin County has 154 positive cases, 103 recoveries, 2 deaths
• Criminal court will resume in Danbury on Monday at 9 a.m., with Judge Thomas Langan presiding, according to an memo from the state courts system.
“The Courts understand the necessity to protect public health and our judicial branch is taking reasonable precautions to combat the spread of the virus. Stokes judicial officials and courthouse employees are dedicated to fulfilling these critical responsibilities. The Clerk of Superior Courts has been ordered to post a notice at every entrance to the court facility directing that any person who has likely been exposed to COVID-19 should not enter the courthouse. … In addition, any person entering the courthouse will be subject to temperature checks and required to wear a face mask. Each courtroom as been marked with seating to ensure each person is seated a minimum of 6 feet apart. There is also a maximum capacity posted on the door of each courtroom.”
“Any member of the public with a traffic case is encouraged to use the website nccourts.gov/services to dispose of their case. Requests for dismissals and requests for reductions can be addressed through the website and any tickets can be paid online. Victims tracking cases may also find these online services helpful. For any questions, please contact the clerk’s office at 336-593-4400.”
The memo was signed by Senior Superior Court Judge Angela Buckett and Chief District Court Judge William Southern III.
• Additional COVID-19 testing at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living has shown that more staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, but all of the residents’ test results were negative, reports Angie Bailey, the facility’s Community Relations director.
“All the prayers, which we have felt, our team members’ efforts and our communities’ safety measures appear to be working,” said Bailey. “Walnut Ridge will continue to do our best to keep all happy and healthy.”
Other highlights:
• The state Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill on Thursday that allows bars to start serving customers outdoors, which circumvents the Governor’s reopening plan.
• North Carolina reached a record high in COVID-19 hospitalizations for the second day in a row Thursday. It also recorded its third-highest number of deaths in a single day. Gov. Roy Cooper and public health officials say they’re closely watching the state’s health trends as the state reopens in phases.
• The Republican National Committee sent a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper Thursday with requirements that need to be met for an in-person convention to take place in Charlotte. The committee said it wants to host the RNC in Charlotte in August, which would provide an economic boost to the region.
• Nationally, there have been more than 1.7 million coronavirus cases and more than 100,000 deaths.
• More than 40 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic forced the U.S. economy to shut down in March.
• This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, called for a cautious approach to reopening the U.S. and implored Americans to wear face masks in public.
• On Thursday, CVS announced plans to open 55 drive-thru testing sites across the state.