Good art, hot tasty soup, and a chance to help those who may be without food in the coming days — an event coming up in Danbury will allow folks to do all three at once.
The eighth annual Stokes Soup In A Bowl is set to serve on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Danbury where attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy homemade soup and stew of variou flavors, while also taking home a unique handcrafted bowl, all while supporting the East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and Northern Stokes Food Pantry organizations.
The event will take place behind The Arts Place of Stokes venue, at 502 Main Street in Danbury from noon until 3 p.m.
For $25 per person, attendees will choose their own handcrafted soup bowl, soup, beverage, and dessert, with all proceeds being divided between the three food pantries. This year’s soup and stew choices will include six meat options and six vegetarian or vegan options by chefs Tim Young, Annette Tenny, Brent Taylor, Bill Nance, Eddy McGee, Sonya Godwin &and Samantha Carrick, Ellen Peric, Ashley O’Steen, Lisa Robertson, Andy Young, Laurelyn Dossett, and Savannah Meyers Moore.
Local potters Hal Tenny, Peggy Akkerhuis, Merideth Van Meter, Kathy Stanley, and Chelsea Lynnette have created a beautiful selection of ceramic bowls and mugs for the event, with participants encouraged to not be late and miss out on choosing their own.
“The Stokes Soup in a Bowl event is similar to empty bowls projects happening around the country, and comes at a crucial time as area food banks are struggling to keep their shelves stocked during the holidays,” organizers said in announcing the event.
Since its beginning in 2015, the event has contributed more than $40,000 and 5,000 pounds of non-perishable food items to Stokes County’s three main food banks, with 40 volunteers and 300 attendees annually making it all happen.
Attendees are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and help Stokes Arts reach the goal of 500 pounds of food which will be divided between the three organizations.
No advanced ticket is required, as the event is first come, first served. For more information, call 336-593-8159.