An array of hand-crafted bowls, along with 12 different soups and stews, await those taking part in the annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl on Saturday in Danbury. (Submitted photo)

Good art, hot tasty soup, and a chance to help those who may be without food in the coming days — an event coming up in Danbury will allow folks to do all three at once.

The eighth annual Stokes Soup In A Bowl is set to serve on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Danbury where attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy homemade soup and stew of variou flavors, while also taking home a unique handcrafted bowl, all while supporting the East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and Northern Stokes Food Pantry organizations.