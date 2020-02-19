web1_Makaylah-Autumn-picture.jpeg
By Stokes News

The Rotary Club of King recently honored Makaylah Tedder and Autumn Waters, both members of the senior class of Stokes Early College High School, with the “Good Citizen of the Quarter” Award.

The Scholarship Committee of Stokes Early College High School selected Tedder to be the first-quarter recipient of the award and Waters to be the second-quarter recipient. Each young woman was chosen because of her excellent academic achievements throughout high school, outstanding character, and service to the school and community.

Stokes Early College students receive Rotary “Good Citizen of the Quarter” award