Stokes Early College students receive Rotary “Good Citizen of the Quarter” award

The Rotary Club of King recently honored Makaylah Tedder and Autumn Waters, both members of the senior class of Stokes Early College High School, with the “Good Citizen of the Quarter” Award.
The Scholarship Committee of Stokes Early College High School selected Tedder to be the first-quarter recipient of the award and Waters to be the second-quarter recipient. Each young woman was chosen because of her excellent academic achievements throughout high school, outstanding character, and service to the school and community.
Tedder, daughter of Scott and Kathy Tedder of King, is an outstanding student and active member of her school and community. She serves others through various student organizations including the Stokes Early College Interact Club, of which she is co-president; member of Fellowship of Christian Students and member of the Prom Committee. She strives to positively impact lives of youth and adults through service projects of each of these student organizations, her participation in the youth and music programs of her church, work with the Stokes YMCA after-school activities, and involvement in the local Meals on Wheels program. Tedder will graduate in the spring of this year with both a high school diploma and associate’s degree, and she plans to enroll in Liberty University as junior in this coming fall.
Waters, daughter of Jamie and Kristie Waters of Walnut Cove, also excels academically and is actively involved in her school and community. She is co-president of the Stokes Early College Interact Club, member of the Fellowship of Christian Students and photographer and member of the Yearbook Committee. Waters strives to live the guiding principle of the Interact Club, “Service above Self,” through various volunteer efforts including tutoring prospective students for Stokes Early College High School, working with King Outreach Ministry, and serving as an assistant teacher and mentor to children and youth through her church. She will complete high school with a diploma and associate’s degree this spring and plans to enroll in Liberty University as a junior in the fall of this year.
As co-presidents of the Interact Club, which is the high school version of a Rotary Club, Tedder and Waters are frequent visitors at weekly meetings of the King Rotary Club and participants in club projects such as Polio Eradication efforts and RUSH (Rotarians United to Stop Hunger).
The award, which will be presented to a total of four members of the 2020 graduating class, is a scholarship opportunity, as well. All four quarterly recipients will apply for the King Rotary Club Scholarship and participate in scholarship interviews conducted by members of the Rotary Club. The interview committee will choose one student to receive a $1,000 renewable scholarship and will present a one-time award of $350 to the other three.
The King Rotary Club, a chapter of Rotary International and Rotary District 7690, is committed to “Service above Self.” Its scholarship program, like all club programs and activities, is funded by donations from club members and community support of the club’s annual fundraiser held each September. Weekly club meetings are held on Thursday, from 7-8 a.m., at P.B. Clark’s Family Restaurant in King. Guests are welcome to attend without a formal invitation or prior notice.
Pictured, from left: Autumn Waters, Recipient of Rotary 'Good Citizen of the Quarter' award; Sue Jarvis, Youth Services Chair, King Rotary Club; Makaylah Tedder, recipient of 'Good Citizen of the Quarter' award. The two students attend Stokes Early College.