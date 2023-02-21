A Westfield man has been missing since Feb. 5, and now the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office is looking to the public for help in finding him.
Trinity Sabastian Fain, 25, has not been seen since Feb. 5, when he left his Puckett Road residence in Westfield, but that is where the trail seems to go cold, according to scant information released by the sheriff’s office.
“He is reported to have been to his place of employment in Mount Airy on Sunday 2/5/2023,” the statement released by law enforcement said. “He is no longer employed at this location.”
Captain Danny Bottoms said he could not state whether Fain had been fired or quit, nor could he say whether Fain and his employer had parted ways that day before or after his disappearance, or if his employment ended at some other point.
Fain’s vehicle was found around 8 a.m. on Feb. 6, on Puckett Road, about a mile from his residence. However, Bottoms declined to say if foul play was suspected, or if Fain had left any personal belongings behind, such as a phone, wallet, or his identification.
“The information I have given you is all the information available for release at this time,” he said in an email. “This missing persons case is an active investigation.”
Fain was last seen wearing light colored blue jeans, Wolverine work boots, a green shirt and a blue jean Carhartt coat. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 146 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
“If you have any information on the location of Trinity Sabastian Fain please contact the sheriff’s office,” his statement read.
Anyone with information is asked to call 336-593-8787, 800-672-2851, or 336-593-8130 and ask for Detective Larry Smith or the sergeant on duty.