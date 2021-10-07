127720161_web1_budget-nego

Senate leader Phil Berger talks to reporters in Raleigh Tuesday about the state budget, as Gov. Roy Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore listen.

North Carolina state budget negotiations are underway between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leadership of the General Assembly. Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters Wednesday that Republican legislative leaders received a budget counter-offer from Cooper and are working on their own counter-offer in response.

More than three months into the new fiscal year, the state budget is long overdue but seemingly making progress. At stake are raises for teachers and other state employees, possible tax cuts for individuals and corporations, education spending, construction projects across the state and policy decisions.