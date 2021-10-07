North Carolina state budget negotiations are underway between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leadership of the General Assembly. Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters Wednesday that Republican legislative leaders received a budget counter-offer from Cooper and are working on their own counter-offer in response.
More than three months into the new fiscal year, the state budget is long overdue but seemingly making progress. At stake are raises for teachers and other state employees, possible tax cuts for individuals and corporations, education spending, construction projects across the state and policy decisions.
Cooper, Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore have been tight-lipped about what exactly was in their proposal and response. Berger said Wednesday that because they are mid-negotiations, the only specifics he wanted to share are that “we continue to have differences, we’re going to try to work them out.”
Cooper told reporters that he continues to want “to expand Medicaid, to invest more in a sound basic education for our children and getting our teachers paid more.” Cooper would not say what he thought of the Republican budget proposal or what it contains. “I mean, obviously they put a number of things in the budget that we don’t like, and that’s one of the negotiations. So we want to add things we want and try to take away some things we don’t want,” he said.
The House and Senate budget bills included higher tax cuts and lower teacher and state employee raises than Cooper’s budget proposal. They also have policy provisions that would limit the executive branch’s powers.
Cooper’s budget proposal in March included significant teacher raises, education spending and Medicaid expansion, as it did in 2019. Everyone maintains that there is a lot “on the table.” Even though the budget is late, the longer Cooper, Moore and Berger negotiate, the better the prospect of a comprehensive budget bill being signed into law by the holidays.
Compromise energy bill moves forward
Comprehensive legislation that sets greenhouse gas reductions for North Carolina’s power sector appears set to sail to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Wednesday, the Senate voted 42-7 in favor of a compromise version of House Bill 951, struck between Cooper’s office and Republican leaders of the Senate.
Next, the bill will head to the House for a vote before being sent to Cooper.
Since the compromise legislation was announced late last week, its potential costs and benefits have been the topic of much conversation. On one hand, it would turn greenhouse gas targets that Cooper set in his Clean Energy Plan into law while also requiring the N.C. Utilities Commission to consider affordability and reliability when deciding how Duke Energy, the state’s dominant utility, achieves those goals.
Senate passes ‘No Patient Left Alone Act’
Senate Bill 191, “No Patient Left Alone Act,” is headed to the governor’s desk. The bill passed the state Senate, 49-0, on Wednesday. The bill ensures patients in health care facilities can have a visitor, which should be commonplace but ended because of COVID restrictions. Many people died alone. The bill passed the House, 79-19, on Sept. 23.
The law would create mandatory visitation rights for patients, including in nursing homes and hospice care facilities, and requires those facilities to follow federal guidelines for visitation, a news release says. Facilities found violating visitation rights would be subject to a $500 fine per day for each incident.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, a co-sponsor, said, “The fact that so many families were forced apart during a critical time is heartbreaking. We must prevent this tragedy from happening again.”