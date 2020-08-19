The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has approved the closure plans detailing the excavation of coal ash impoundments at the Belews Creek Steam Station.
Under a settlement agreement with community and environmental groups that ends litigation, Duke Energy will move forward with excavation plans at Belews Creek and dispose of ash in a lined onsite landfill.
Under the consent order signed in February, Duke Energy is required to excavate more than 80 million tons of coal ash from open, unlined impoundments at several locations and place the excavated coal ash in onsite lined landfills.
Belews Creek will be subject to additional protective measures for specific sections of impoundments that will remain under existing permitted landfills or structural fills.
The approved closure plans are consistent with the terms of the Consent Order. The Department held public hearings, provided the proposed closure plans for public comment, reviewed written public comments and analyzed site-specific information provided by Duke Energy and the public.
Under CAMA, Duke Energy was required to submit the proposed closure plans for 10 facilities by Dec. 31, 2019 for review and approval by DEQ staff. Department staff are still reviewing the requested revisions to the closure plan for the Allen Steam Station. The Department will issue a determination within 120 days of when the plan is deemed complete.
The closure plan provides that ash shall remain underneath the Pine Hall Road Landfill, which is capped with a geosynthetic cap and a soil cap. The amount of ash underneath the Pine Hall Road Landfill is estimated to be no more than 100,000 tons. Approximately 11.8 million tons of coal ash will be excavated and transported to an onsite landfill.
The basin coal combustion residuals impoundment will be removed to a new lined landfill, located partially within the footprint of the basin and adjacent to Pine Hall Road. The landfill would rise approximately 125 feet above Pine Hall Road. Post-excavation, the basin site will resemble the land’s valley shape before the basin was created. Soil will be graded to restore contours for stormwater flows, then planted with native grasses for erosion control. The existing basin dam will be removed and replaced by a small retention dam for stormwater management. Stormwater will flow to the Dan River.
The DEQ has determined that the closure plan meets the requirements of the Coal Ash Management Act and is protective of public health and the environment.