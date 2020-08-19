125523756_web1_Belews-coal-ash-pond

Approximately 11.8 million tons of coal ash will be excavated by Duke Energy and transported to an onsite landfill at Belews Creek Steam Station.

[…]

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has approved the closure plans detailing the excavation of coal ash impoundments at the Belews Creek Steam Station.

Under a settlement agreement with community and environmental groups that ends litigation, Duke Energy will move forward with excavation plans at Belews Creek and dispose of ash in a lined onsite landfill.