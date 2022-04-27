Otis Edward Roberts, 57, of Germanton, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on April 21. Bond: $500. Court date: May 17.
Timothy Wayne Phillips, 24, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on April 19. Bond: $1,000. Court date: May 16.
Matthew James Allen, 31, of Kernersville, was charged April 19 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $300. Court date: May 19.
Alan Jerry Bovender, 52, of Winston-Salem, was charged on April 18 for a pre-trial release violation. Bond: $50,000. Court date: June 27.
Nehemiah Russell James, 34, of Germanton, was arrested on April 18 for assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. Bond: $2,000. Court date: May 11.
Sarah Christine Smith, 36, of Pine Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on April 19. Court date: May 9.
Latoshia Nasha Gray, 37, of King, was charged April 15 with simple assault. Court date: May 17.
Joshua Ray Gray, 33, of King, was charged with assault on a female on April 15. Court date: May 17.
Patty Ruth Parsons, 56, of Pine Hall, was arrested on April 15 for assault and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. Bond: $1,000. Court date: May 3.
Faithlyn Kaye Brim, 21, of Rural Hall, was charged with simple assault on April 15. Court date: May 11.
Hannah Camille Sapp, 30, of King, was charged with simple assault April 14. Court date: May 16.
Jonathan Michael Martin, 32, of Westfield, was charged with assault and battery on April 13. Bond: $500. Court date: April 26.
Linda Elizabeth Peacock, 54, of Pinnacle, was charged April 14 with simple assault. Court date: May 11.
Zachary Boyd, 32, of Walnut Cove, was charged with second-degree trespassing on April 14. Court date: May 9.
Brent Douglas Hartwig, 55, of King, was arrested on April 13 for possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: June 7.
Joshua Wayne Hollandsworth, 32, of Collinsville, Virginia, was arrested April 13 for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: April 26.
Jesse Lee Frye, 18, of Rural Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on April 13. Bond: $500. Court date: May 13.
Hershel Vaughn Cresong, 53, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts failure to appear in Stokes County court and one of failure to appear in Forsyth County court on April 13. Bond: $3,500. Court date: April 19.
Susan Corrina Bennett, 61, of Walnut Cove, was charged April 13 with having nuisance dogs running at large. Court date: April 27.
Kaleb Luke Swicegood, 18, of Pinnacle, was charged on April 13 for cyberstalking. Court date: April 25.
Lori Smith Dalton, 44, of Pine Hall, was charged April 13 with violation of a pre-release order. Bond: $130,000. Court date: April 19.
Stella Jeanette Walburn, 40, of Pinnacle, was charged with violation of the school attendance law on April 13. Court date: May 11.
Shelia Anita Ward, 65, of King, was charged with violation of the school attendance law on April 13. Court date: April 26.
Thomas Lloyd Ward, 54, of King, was charged with violation of the school attendance law on April 13. Court date: April 26.
Elizabeth Marie Caudill, 33, of King, was charged with two counts of violating the school attendance law on April 13. Court date: April 26.
Samuel Thomas Greene, 37, of Walnut Cove, was arrested for failure to pay child support on April 13. Bond: $115. Court date: April 21.
Amber Brittany Crews Warden, 35, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on April 13. Bond: $3,000. Court date: May 11.
Scotty Jameson Manuel, 37, no address, was charged with trespassing on April 12. Bond: $500. Court date: May 16.
Michael William Nelson, 42, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on April 11 for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000. Court date: April 12.
Terry Lee Cardwell, 51, of Madison, was charged April 11 with driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: April 19.
Cody Lee Clayton, 33, of Germanton, was charged on April 11 for failure to appear in Rockingham County court. Bond: $500. Court date: May 2 in Wentworth.
Maggie Rae Sizemore, 22, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on April 11. Bond: $600. Court date: April 19.
Junior Ray Cardwell, of Danbury, was charged with violation of the school attendance law on April 11. Court date: May 2.
Kristin Lynna Fowler, 32, of Danbury, was arrested on April 11 for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000. Court date: April 12.
Michel Williams Nelson, 42, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on April 11 for felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000. Court date: April 12.
Michael Kyle Hinshaw, 39, of Clemmons, was charged April 10 for one count failure to appear in Forsyth County court and one count of failure to appear in Wilkes County court. Bond: $1,533. Court date: May 16 in Winston-Salem.
Brandy Dalton Rogers, 45, of Pinnacle, was charged April 10 with simple possession of marijuana. Court date: June 7.
Marissa Jane Benson, 26, of King, was arrested April 10 for felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: May 3.
Bridgett Leigh Tilley, 28, of Mount Airy, was arrested on April 9 for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Bond: $20,000. Court date: April 26.
James Colen Stewart, 46, of Danbury, was charged with assault by pointing a weapon on April 9. Bond$2,500/ Court date: April 25.
Megan Elise Hodges, 33, of Lenoir, was arrested on April 8 for felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: April 26.
Thomas Lee Everhart, 29, of Germanton, was charged on April 8 with making a false report to law enforcement. Court date: May 3.
Jacquelyne Shae’marie Agee, 22, of Germanton, was charged on April 8 with having nuisance dogs running at large. Court date: April 27.
Cody Lee Clayton, 33, of Germanton, was charged with possession of stolen property on April 8. Bond: $500. Court date: May 2.
***
Multiple tools were reported stolen on April 19 in a break-in at a home in Sandy Ridge. The total value of the items was about $1,100.
On April 19 a King woman reported that someone slashed all four tires on their Toyota Camry, causing $800 damage.
In Walnut Cove a resident reported the theft of several items on April 17: a Yamaha scooter valued at $1,500, along with a cellphone, $50 cash and a pit bull puppy.
A woman in King reported that her lawn mower was vandalized on April 16. The mower’s value was $500.
A King resident reported on April 14 that someone took two vehicles from their property. The vehicles were a green 2005 Chrysler van, valued at $3,000, and a blue Chrysler van valued at $7,000.
A 2009 Toyota Scion SUV was reported stolen in King on April 11. The vehicle was valued at $8,000.
On Highway 66 in King a resident reported that someone had driven through their yard, causing about $500 damage, on April 10.
A black 1990 Nissan sedan was reported stolen in Germanton on April 9. The car was valued at $28,000.
The Lawsonville Dollar General reported the theft of frozen food items on April 8.