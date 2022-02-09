Justin Michael Allen McIntire, 28, of King, was charged on Jan. 5 with driving with no operator’s license and without insurance. Court date: Feb. 16.
Marisa Jane Benton, 26, of King, was arrested on Jan. 5 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 19.
David Andy Rogers, 49, of Lawsonville, was arrested for felony abuse of the disabled or elderly causing serious injury on Jan. 5. Bond: $25,000. Court date: Jan. 12.
Shannon Diann Bullins, 38, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Jan. 5 for felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 1.
Tevin Bernard Carter, 23, of Westfield, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court Jan. 5. Bond: $500. Court date: Jan. 11.
Jacob David Ferguson, 22, of Walnut Cove, was charged Jan. 4 with speeding 70 in a 55 mph zone, and with a tinted window violation. Court date: Jan. 19.
Jose Armando Pina Jr., 23, of Pine Hall, was charged Jan. 4 with communicating threats. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 9.
Robbie Wayne Hicks, 31, of Mayodan, was charged Jan. 3 with two felony counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Jan. 31 in Danbury.
Frances Annette Jefferys, 30, no address, was charged with failure to appear in Guilford County court on Jan. 2. Bond: $500. Court date: Jan. 10 in Greensboro.
Amber Nicole Moore, 29, of Mount Airy, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Jan. 2. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Jan. 11.
John Edward Whitaker, 46, of Pinnacle, was charged on Jan. 2 for assault on a female. Court date: Feb. 21.
Charles Justin Satterfield, 21, of Walnut Cove, was charged Jan. 2 with assault and battery. Bond: $3,000. Court date: Jan. 18.
Tevin Barnard Carter, 23, of Westfield, was arrested Jan. 2 for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering. He was also charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on a prior charge. Bond: $15,000. Court date: Feb. 1.
Jimmie Farley Jr., 42, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Jan. 1 for felony possession of cocaine, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 1.
Adrian O’Neil Mitchell, 43, of Walnut Cove, was charged Jan. 1 with simple assault. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 11.
Anna Victoria Carter, 29, of King, was arrested Jan. 1 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Jan. 3.
Daniel McRay McCone, 45, of Westfield, was charged with assault on a female Jan. 1. Court date: Feb. 2.
Jorge Luis Banos Parral, 33, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Jan. 1 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Jan. 3.
Nathan Stuart Cook, 40, of King, was charged with violating a pre-trial release order on Dec. 31. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 24.
Aldie Steven Arrington, 48, of King, was arrested on Dec. 31 after a felony true bill of indictment was returned by the grand jury. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 31.
Joey Allen Neugent, 37, of Winston-Salem, was charged with one count of failure to appear in Guilford County court and one count failure to appear in Yadkin County court on Dec. 31. Bond: $4,500. Court date: Jan. 13 in Greensboro.
Marie Shannon Childress, 31, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two felony counts of failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Dec. 31. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 20 in Winston-Salem.
Charles Garrett Coker, 24, of Walnut Cove, on Dec. 31 was charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Feb. 8.
Jennifer Lynette Steele, 30, of Walnut Cove, was charged Dec. 31 with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 8.
Joel Glenn Woods, 40, of King, was arrested on Dec. 30 with four felony charges, all in Randolph County: forgery of instrument, forgery of endorsement, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond: $15,000. Court date: Feb. 4.
Alvin Satterfield, 64, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Dec. 30. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Feb. 15.
Brian Keith Hixon, 34, of King, was charged Dec. 30 with misdemeanor stalking. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Jan. 14.
Jonathan Andrew Hinkle, 32, of Pinnacle, was charged with two counts failure to appear in Stokes court on Dec. 30. Bond: $6,000. Court date: Jan. 25.
Jenny Marie Holt, 39, of Lawsonville, was charged Dec. 30 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 24.
Cody Lee Crews, 27, of Pinnacle, was issued a citation for fictitious tag on Dec. 30. Court date: Jan. 18.
Eric Lamarr Drake, 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged Dec. 29 with possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: Jan. 19.
Reginald DeShawn Smith, 32, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged on Dec. 29 with speeding 84 in a 65 mph zone. Court date: Jan. 19.
Daniel Alonzo Rhynehardt, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested on Dec. 29 for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony possession to intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Jan. 19. He was also charged Dec. 28 with failure to appear in Forsyth County court. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 19.
Ivy Rayne Hollinger, 28, of Lawsonville, was charged on Dec. 28 for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: Feb. 2.
Joshua Christopher Herring, 37, of Lawsonville, as charged on Dec. 28 for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Court date: Feb. 2.
Harvey Lee Holder IV, 49, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Dec. 28. Bond: $290. Court date: Feb. 9 in Reidsville.
Tabitha Ann Mabe, 46, of King, was charged with two counts of failure to appear in Stokes County court on Dec. 28. Bond: $500. Court date: Feb. 2.
Daniel O’Brian Beasley, 36, of King, was arrested on Dec. 28 for a felony probation violation in the state of West Virginia. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 3.
Ryan Mitchell Hampton, 38, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 28 for assault on a female. Court date: Jan. 24.
Nathan Stuart Cook, 40, of King, was arrested on Dec. 28 for three counts simple assault, communicating threats and injury to personal property. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 24.
Brandi Lynn Ellison, 34, of Walnut Cove, was charged Dec. 27 with speeding 45 mph in a 35 mph zone, driving without an operator’s license and resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 19.
Tyler Ross Gunter, 22, of Lexington, S.C., was charged with speeding 84 in a 65 mph zone on Dec. 27. Court date: Jan. 19.
James Robert Tilley, 43, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Dec. 24. Bond: $1,093. Court date: Jan. 13.
Matthew Scott Frazier, no address, was arrested on Dec. 24 for felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, felony possession of methamphetamine, assault on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond: $26,000. Court date: Jan. 4. Frazier was also charged with assault on a female and resisting an officer in Forsyth County.
Tiffany Anne Martin, no address, was arrested on Dec. 24 for felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000. Court date: Jan. 4. She was also charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court.
David Andy Rogers, 49, of Lawsonville, was charged with assault on a female and resisting an officer on Dec. 24. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Jan. 18.
Maxwell John Gola, 32, of Pollocksville, was charged with failure to appear in Onslow County court on Dec. 23. Bond: $2,000. Court date: Jan. 4 in Jacksonville.
Joe Frankie Epperson, 46, of Mount Airy, was charged with failure to appear in court and violation of a restraining order on Dec. 23. Court date: Jan. 18.
Jonathan Kevin Turner, 28, of Pinnacle, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Dec. 23. Bond: $300. Court date: Feb. 8.
Timothy Wayne Mabe, 43, of King, was arrested Dec. 23 for simple possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 4.
Adriann Violet Parrott, 22, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Dec. 22 for assault and battery. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 24.
Brittany Leigh Hundely, 34, of Sandy Ridge, was issued a citation for driving while license revoked on Dec. 22. Court date: Jan. 18.
Johnny Ray Cain Jr., 34, of King, was charged on Dec. 22 with two counts failure to appear in Surry County court. Bond: $30,000. Court date: Jan. 6.
Dakota Chea Boles, 20, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with communicating threats and second-degree trespassing on Dec. 22. Court date: Jan. 10.
Gracie Carmen Michelle Bullins, 18, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with communicating threats, misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing on Dec. 22. Court date: Jan. 10.
Benjamin Jacob Paschal, 22, of Sandy Ridge, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Dec. 21. Bond: $393. Court date: Jan. 22 in Reidsville.
Friel Monroe Hawks, 49, of Sandy Ridge, was charged on Dec. 20 with misuse of the 911 system, a misdemeanor. Court dateL Jan. 11.
Vincent Lamont Davis, 49, of walnut Cove, was charged Dec. 19 with impeding traffic (walking down the middle of the roadway) and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. Court date: Jan. 4.
Christina Leigh Wiles, 50, of Reidsville, was arrested on Dec. 19 for failure to appear in Stokes County court on a prior identity theft charge, plus three counts felony obtaining property by false pretenses in Forsyth County and probation violation/failure to appear in Forsyth court. Her total bond was $42,000. No court date was listed on the arrest report.
Kayla Renea Setliff, 29, of Danbury, was charged Dec. 19 with failure to appear in Rockingham County court. Bond: $50,000. Court date: Feb. 1.
Kristalynn Shae Collins, 29, of King, was arrested on Dec. 18 for felony death by vehicle, reckless driving to endanger and driving while impaired. Bond: $100,000. Court date: Dec 20.
Jon Aaron Ingram, 23, of King, was arrested Dec. 18 for felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Dec. 20.
Teresa Lynn Stephenson, 57, of King, was charged Dec. 18 with communicating threats. Court date: Jan. 12.
Kelly Ray White, 42, of Pinnacle, was arrested Dec. 18 for felony larceny. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 18.
Christian Joseph Douglas, 29, of Rural Hall, was charged with driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol on Dec. 18. Court date: Jan. 4.
Ronnie Eugene Bowman Jr., 35, of Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 18 for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, communicating threats and interference with an electronic monitor. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Feb. 21. Bowman was arrested Dec. 17 for felony possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Feb. 21.
William Antione Foster, 37, no address, was arrested on Dec. 17 for breaking and entering, second-degree trespass and assault on a female. Court date: Feb. 21.
Thomas Allen Phillips, 20, of Mooresville, was charged on Dec. 17 with felony probation violation/failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $45,000. Court date: Feb. 9.
William McKindley Cross, 48, of Summerfield, was charged Dec. 17 with assault on a female. Court dateL Jan. 18.
Jonathan Franklin Dwiggins, 34, of King, was charged with misdemeanor cyberstalking on Dec. 16. Court date: Dec. 22.
Aaron Rashon Mitchell, 29, of Walnut Cove, was issued a citation for driving with no insurance on Dec. 16. Court date: Jan. 18.
Jesus Alvardo, 35, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on Dec. 15 for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a felon and larceny of a firearm. Bond: $100,000. Court date: Dec. 20.
Chastity Michelle Woods, 42, of Danbury, was arrested on Dec. 15 for felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm. Bond: $65,000. Court date: Dec. 20.
Lorie Smith Dalton, 44, of Pine Hall, was arrested on Dec. 15 for felony breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny of a firearm. Bond: $65,000. Court date: Dec. 20.
Cody Lee Clayton, 33, of Germanton, was charged Dec. 15 with failure to appear in Stokes County court. Bond: $25,000. Court date: Feb. 28.
Chadwick Allen Creger, 46, of Rural Hall, was charged on Dec. 15 with two counts of failure to appear in court, one for Stokes County and one in Forsyth County. For the Stokes case, Bond: $20,000. Court date: Jan. 31 in Danbury. For the Forsyth charge, Bond: $2,500. Court date: Jan. 25 in Winston-Salem.
Andrea Nichole Honeycutt, 30, of Pilot Mountain, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes court on Dec. 15. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 11.
Silas Dale Smith, 21, of Germanton, was issued a citation on Dec. 15 for driving with no insurance and driving with no operator’s license. Court date: Feb. 11.
Carina Eileen Seagraves, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Dec. 14 for speeding 90 in a 65 mph zone, driving while license revoked, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court date: Feb. 16.
James Robert Tilley Jr., 22, of Pine Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Dec. 14. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Jan. 10.
Jessica Marie Smith, 35, of Walnut Cove, was charged with failure to appear in Rockingham County court on Dec. 14. Bond: $1,500. Court date: Jan. 10.
Shawn Adam Willard Sr., 33, of King, was charged on Dec. 14 with impeding a school bus. Court date: Jan. 25.
Nicholas Adam Cook, 37, of King, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Dec. 13. Bond: $300. Court date: Jan. 31.
Donnie Ray Griffin, 19, of Sandy Ridge, was charged Dec. 13 with reckless driving to endanger, a misdemeanor. Court date: Feb. 8.
Stacey Showmaker, 41, of King, was charged with communicating threats on Dec. 13. Court date: Jan. 12.
Albery Junior Key, 44, of King, was charged on Dec. 13 with two counts violation of school attendance laws. Court date: Dec. 20.
John Roberts Parente, 26, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of assault on a female on Dec. 11. Court date: Dec. 20.
Julie Nicole Martin, 33, of Sandy Ridge, was arrested on Dec. 9 for two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no operator’s license, driving left of center, and reckless driving to endanger. Bond: $15,000. Court date: Dec. 15.
Joshua Glenn Morrison, 36, of Walnut Cove, was arrested Dec. 8 for simple possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000. Court date: Jan. 4.
Tracy Dale Beck, 45, of Rural Hall, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Dec. 8. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Dec. 14.
Claude Glendale Mabe, 61, of Danbury, was charged with violating a release order on Dec. 8. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Jan. 26.
Romelle Tremayne Noble, 28, of Kernersville, was charged with failure to appear in Forsyth County court on Dec. 7. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Jan. 10 in Winston-Salem.
Kayla Ann Whicker, 35, of Walnut Cove, was charged Dec. 7 with failure to appear in Stokes court on several prior charges. Bond: $10,000. Court date: Dec. 15.
Roseann Realmuto Boles, 38, of Stuart, Virginia, was charged with failure to appear in Stokes County court on Dec. 7. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Dec. 13.
Curtis Lee Welch, 28, of Walnut Cove, was charged Dec. 6 with assault on a government official and resisting an officer. Bond: $5,000. Court date: Jan. 18.
Nicholas Lee Johnson, no address, was charged Dec. 6 with second-degree trespassing. Bond: $500. Court date: Jan. 4.
Brandon Kenneth Marsh, 41, of King, was arrested on Dec. 6 for a felony charge of failing to report a new address as a registered sex offender. Bond: $2,500. Court date: Dec. 6.